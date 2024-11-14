Jharkhand polls 2024: Over 28% candidates have criminal cases against them

Jharkhand elections Phase 2: The Jharkhand Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reviewed the self-submitted affidavits of 522 candidates out of a total of 528 in the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Of the 522 candidates examined by the ADR, 148 (28 per cent) have disclosed criminal cases against themselves.

Jharkhand polls: Candidates with serious criminal charges

Candidates with serious criminal records: Out of 522, a total of 122 candidates (23 per cent) reported serious criminal cases in their affidavits.

Party-wise candidates with criminal cases: Examining the main political parties, 14 (44 per cent) of 32 candidates from the BJP, eight (33 per cent) of 24 from the BSP, five (25 per cent) of 20 from the JMM, five (42 per cent) of 12 from the INC, four (67 per cent) of six from the AJSU party, and two (100 per cent) of two from the RJD have declared criminal charges.

Serious criminal cases by party: As many as 12 (38 per cent) of 32 BJP candidates, five (21 per cent) of 24 BSP candidates, five (25 per cent) of 20 JMM candidates, four (33 per cent) of 12 Congress candidates, four (67 per cent) of six AJSU Party candidates, and both RJD candidates (100 per cent) disclosed serious criminal cases.

Cases involving crimes against women: As many as 12 candidates reported ongoing cases related to crimes against women, with one candidate disclosing charges related to rape (under Section 376 of the IPC).

Cases related to murder and attempt to murder: Three candidates declared cases related to murder (Section 302 of the IPC), while 34 candidates have cases for attempted murder (IPC Section 307 and BNS Section 109).

Jharkhand polls Phase 2: Financial background of candidates

Out of the 522 candidates, 127 (24 per cent) are reported ‘crorepatis’. Candidates declaring assets over Rs 1 crore from the main parties include:

>23 (72 per cent) of 32 BJP candidates,

>18 (90 per cent) of 20 JMM candidates,

>10 (83 per cent) of 12 Congress candidates,

>Five (83 per cent) of six AJSU candidates,

>Four (17 per cent) of 24 BSP candidates, and

>Two (100 per cent) of two RJD candidates.

The average assets per candidate in Phase-2 of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 stand at Rs 2.53 crore. By party, the average assets per candidate are Rs 24.18 crore for the RJD, Rs 9.20 crore for AJSU, Rs 7.48 crore for JMM, Rs 5.05 crore for BJP, Rs 3.10 crore for INC, and Rs 67 lakh for BSP candidates.

Aquil Akhtar (SP) has the highest declared assets at Rs 402 crore, while Rajeshwar Mahto (IND) has the lowest declared assets at Rs 100.

Jharkhand elections 2024: Educational background and age distribution

As many as 247 candidates (47 per cent) declared qualifications between 5th and 12th grades, while 234 (45 per cent) reported having graduate or higher education. Six candidates have diplomas, and 34 candidates declared themselves to be ‘literate without formal education’, and one candidate reported being illiterate.

In terms of age, 220 candidates (42 per cent) are between 25 to 40 years, 238 candidates (46 per cent) are between 41 to 60 years, and 64 candidates (12 per cent) are between 61 to 80 years.

A total of 55 (11 per cent) female candidates are contesting in Phase-2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024.