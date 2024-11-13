Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 13% recorded at 9 am across 43 seats

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVE: Voters to decide if JMM stays in power or BJP-led NDA stages a comeback, catch all the LIVE updates here
Polling for the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections is set to begin today morning. Campaigning for 43 of the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand concluded on Monday, ahead of the first phase of elections scheduled for November 13. Out of the state’s 26 million registered voters, 13.7 million will vote in the first phase of the Assembly elections. A total of 683 candidates — 609 men, 73 women, and one from the third gender — are competing for the 43 seats. These include 17 general seats, 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and six for Scheduled Castes.
First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:31 AM IST