Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 13% recorded at 9 am across 43 seats

Polling for the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections is set to begin today morning. Campaigning for 43 of the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand concluded on Monday, ahead of the first phase of elections scheduled for November 13. Out of the state’s 26 million registered voters, 13.7 million will vote in the first phase of the Assembly elections. A total of 683 candidates — 609 men, 73 women, and one from the third gender — are competing for the 43 seats. These include 17 general seats, 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and six for Scheduled Castes.

Over 15,000 polling stations have been set up for the first phase of voting, with 12,716 booths in rural areas and 2,628 in urban zones. The election preparations in the state are complete, with polling personnel already dispatched to 194 stations. Personnel for the remaining 31 booths will be sent on Tuesday. Voting will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on November 13, with 950 booths closing at 4 pm. Voters in line at the cut-off time will still be allowed to vote. Additionally, 1,152 polling stations will be managed by women, and 24 booths will be run by people with disabilities. Significant issues in the current election include the BJP’s welfare schemes and the recent arrest and subsequent bail of Chief Minister Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case tied to an alleged land scam. The JMM-led alliance has claimed that the arrest was politically motivated. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the JMM secured 30 seats, while the BJP won 25. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance ultimately formed the government with a majority of 47 seats. The current Jharkhand Assembly consists of 74 members, with the ruling JMM-led alliance holding 44 seats.