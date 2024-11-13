Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 13% recorded at 9 am across 43 seats

Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVE: Voters to decide if JMM stays in power or BJP-led NDA stages a comeback, catch all the LIVE updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Polling official, EVM, election
Representational image (Photo: PTi)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 10:07 AM IST
Nearly 13.04 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 AM on Wednesday in 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where voting is underway in the first phase, officials said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged people to vote to strengthen democracy and said they must think about forming a government that ensures the participation of all and not one that "divides, misleads and polarises". His remarks came as polling began for 43 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election and bypolls in 31 Assembly constituencies in 10 states. In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said all voters are requested to cast their valuable votes to strengthen democracy and the Constitution.

“My dear brothers and sisters of Jharkhand, Today is the day to use the rights given to you by the Constitution and elect a welfare government for yourself. For the respect of the tribals, for the self-respect of Jharkhand and for the protection of your water, forest and land, participate enthusiastically in this great festival of democracy, vote in large numbers and make India victorious,” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh exercised at a polling station in Ranchi,  news agency ANI reported.

Voting for by-elections to five assembly constituencies in Assam began on Wednesday to decide the fate of 34 candidates, an official said. By-elections are being held in Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies as these seats fell vacant with the representatives of them winning the recent Lok Sabha elections. Voting began at 7 AM and is scheduled to conclude at 5 PM.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to those voting in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Wednesday to exercise their franchise in record numbers to end corruption, infiltration and appeasement in the state. Voting for 43 Assembly seats in Jharkhand began this morning, with 683 candidates, including former chief minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora, trying their luck.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters to exercise their franchise with "full enthusiasm" in the first round of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections. Voting for 43 assembly seats in Jharkhand began this morning with a total of 683 candidates trying their luck, including former chief minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Governor of Jharkhand casts his vote during the first phase of Assembly election.

Prominent leaders from both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and INDIA blocs have been actively participating in the election campaign. Notable figures include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and others.

Voting begins for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections; In this phase, voting is taking place on 43 out of 81 seats.

Over 15,000 polling stations have been set up for the first phase of voting, with 12,716 booths in rural areas and 2,628 in urban zones. Voting will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on November 13, with 950 booths closing at 4 pm. The election preparations in the state are complete, with polling personnel already dispatched to 194 stations.

Out of the state’s 26 million registered voters, 13.7 million will vote in the first phase of the Assembly elections. A total of 683 candidates 609 men, 73 women, and one from the third gender are competing for the 43 seats. These include 17 general seats, 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and six for Scheduled Castes.

Polling for the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections is set to begin today morning. Campaigning for 43 of the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand concluded on Monday, ahead of the first phase of elections scheduled for today.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:31 AM IST

