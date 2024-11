LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

Abour 82.8 crore people around the world are estimated to be living with diabetes in 2022, with over a quarter in India, according to an analysis published in The Lancet journal ahead of World Diabetes Day observed every year on November 14. The figure of 82.8 crore is over four times the number in 1990, with the largest increase in low and middle-income countries (LMICs), researchers forming the Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) said. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath -led Uttar Pradesh government over 'police action' against protesting UPPSC aspirants and accused it of "playing with their future." The Samajwadi Party chief also supported the demands of the aspirants and called it justified. On Wednesday, students preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) held a candlelight march, marking the third consecutive day of protests outside the UPPSC building in Prayagraj. The candidates are demanding that the UPPSC exams, specifically the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) and Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) exams, be conducted in a single shift.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Peru on Saturday on the sidelines of an international summit, during which the two leaders expect to review the bilateral relations, the White House said Wednesday. The two leaders are scheduled to meet on November 16 at Lima, the capital of Peru, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. The meeting would come just over two months before Donald Trump's return to the White House. They previously met in Bali, in 2022, on the margins of the G20, and at Woodside, California in 2023, on the margins of APEC.