LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

Abour 82.8 crore people around the world are estimated to be living with diabetes in 2022, with over a quarter in India, according to an analysis published in The Lancet journal ahead of World Diabetes Day observed every year on November 14. The figure of 82.8 crore is over four times the number in 1990, with the largest increase in low and middle-income countries (LMICs), researchers forming the Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) said.