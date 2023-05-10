Voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday, in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular),
The electoral fate of top guns--Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress veterans Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy among others will be sealed during the day-long exercise.,
Counting of polled votes will be taken up on May 13.,
The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Example of stupidity, says Sitharaman on Cong's Bajrang Dal ban row
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Happy that the party gave me opportunity to contest, says BS Yediyurappa's son
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: There should not be a burden on public, says Sitharaman after casting her vote
CM Bommai offered prayers at Hanuman temple in Hubbali as voting continues across Karnataka
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: BY Vijayendra is going to get more than 40,000 votes here, says BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Happy with party's campaign, the way people reacted to it, says CM Bommai
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and his family cast their votes in Thirthahalli
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Minister K Sudhakar casts his vote in Chikkaballapur
Karnataka Elections 2023: HC permits serving free food after voting to encourage participation
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday allowed distribution and serving of free food at hotels after voting in the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday.
The court has permitted hotels to serve food in order to encourage voting. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had prohibited serving of free food on election day after voting as many hotels came up with the offer.
The State Election Commission had also warned hotels of strict action on this count. However, the Hotel Owners' Association and the owners of Nisarga Grand Hotel in Bengaluru had challenged the order and approached the high court. The high court, after admitting the petition, has quashed the orders in this regard by the BBMP and the State Election Commission.
Karnataka Elections 2023: Social media appeal to voters outside polling area not under law: EC
With the Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the law by issuing appeals to Karnataka voters through social media during the "silence period", sources in the Election Commission on Tuesday said such appeals made outside the polling area do not come under the ambit of the existing law.
The law, as exists, prohibits the act "in any polling area" only, they said.
They also said the parties alleging violation of Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act through the use of social media have themselves put up a number of such posts even on their official social media handles.
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Update: Ashwath Narayan casts his vote at a polling booth in Bengaluru
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Yediyurappa offers prayers at Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Shikaripura
We've to vote against communal politics: Actor Prakash Raj
Urging people of Karnataka, esp young, first time voters, to vote in large numbers: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.
Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is third main player in the contest.
Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.
BJP a people's party, represents all sections: K'taka Min Ashwathnarayan
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Yediyurappa offers prayers at Sri Huccharaya Swami Temple in Shikaripur
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga mutt casts his vote
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Actor Prakash Raj cast his vote in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru
Amit Shah urges people in Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for 'good governance'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah urges people in Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for "good governance, development and prosperity in the state".
On voting day, I urge our sisters and brothers of Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for good governance, development and prosperity in the state. Your one vote can ensure a pro-people and pro-progress govt that will continue to take the state to newer heights.