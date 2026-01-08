Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 150 pts, Nifty below 26,100 in broad-based selling

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Thursday, January 8, 2026: Indian benchmark indices started on the backfoot on Thursday amid lack of market moving triggers. Domestically, equity market investors will react to the first advance estimates of India's FY26 growth, and adjust their portfolios ahead of the Q3FY26 results season.

Globally, all eyes are on US President Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela.

The BSE Sensex index was trading at 84,820 levels, down 141 points or 0.17 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 26,098, lower by 32 points or 0.12 per cent. Asian Paints, TCS, Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharma, RIL M&M, and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex losers, down up to 1.2 per cent. On the higher side, BEL, Trent, Titan Company, Adani Ports, Eternal, HUL, HCL Tech, IndiGo, and ICICI Bank were the top gainers.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.1 per cent, but the Nifty SmallCap index added 0.02 per cent. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index dropped 1.16 per cent, the Nifty IT, and PSU Bank indices fell 0.5 per cent each, and the Nifty Pharma slipped 0.25 per cent.