Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 150 pts, Nifty below 26,100 in broad-based selling
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on January 8, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.1 per cent, but the Nifty SmallCap index added 0.02 per cent
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Thursday, January 8, 2026: Indian benchmark indices started on the backfoot on Thursday amid lack of market moving triggers. Domestically, equity market investors will react to the first advance estimates of India's FY26 growth, and adjust their portfolios ahead of the Q3FY26 results season.
Globally, all eyes are on US President Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela.
The BSE Sensex index was trading at 84,820 levels, down 141 points or 0.17 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 26,098, lower by 32 points or 0.12 per cent. Asian Paints, TCS, Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharma, RIL M&M, and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex losers, down up to 1.2 per cent. On the higher side, BEL, Trent, Titan Company, Adani Ports, Eternal, HUL, HCL Tech, IndiGo, and ICICI Bank were the top gainers.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.1 per cent, but the Nifty SmallCap index added 0.02 per cent. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index dropped 1.16 per cent, the Nifty IT, and PSU Bank indices fell 0.5 per cent each, and the Nifty Pharma slipped 0.25 per cent.
9:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices edges lower amid mounting pressure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Selling pressure is increasing in the equity markets with the BSE Sensex index, now, at 84,743, lower by 218 points or 0.26 per cent.
The NSE Nifty50, on the other hand, dropped 84 points or 0.32 per cent at 26,057 levels.
The Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.66 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index fell 0.38 per cent.
The NSE Nifty50, on the other hand, dropped 84 points or 0.32 per cent at 26,057 levels.
The Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.66 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index fell 0.38 per cent.
9:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Meesho shares slide over 4%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Meesho tumbled over 4 per cent after Megha Agarwal, general manager for business at Meesho, resigned, marking the first senior leadership departure since the e-commerce company’s public listing in December.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at the broader market at open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap was down 0.01 per cent, while the Smallcap opened 0.01 per cent higher.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers at open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BEL, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Titan and HCLTech were among the top gainers on Sensex. On the downside, Sun Pharma, TCS, RIL, M&M and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens lower at 84,778.02
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex opened at 84,778.02, down 78.42 points or 0.09 per cent.
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 opens lower at 26,106.50
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 opened at 26,106.50, down 26.50 points or 0.09 per cent.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down in pre-open trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Sensex was down 183.12 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 84,778.02 in the pre-open trade.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty settles lower at pre-open trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Nifty50 index was down 34.25 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 26,106.50 in the pre-open trade, hinting at a lower start on Thursday.
9:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens weak at 90.94/$
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian Rupee opened lower on Thursday, snapping a two-day gaining streak. The currency opened 6 paise weaker at 90.94 against the greenback.
9:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Granules Pharmaceuticals in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Granules India has informed the exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc has received tentative approval (TA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for generic amphetamine extended-release tablets in strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg, the generic equivalent of DYANAVEL XR®.
"The Granules ANDA has been determined to be eligible for 180-day exclusivity by the FDA, reinforcing its growing capabilities in developing and commercializing complex and differentiated generic products for the U.S. market. The product is indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
"The Granules ANDA has been determined to be eligible for 180-day exclusivity by the FDA, reinforcing its growing capabilities in developing and commercializing complex and differentiated generic products for the U.S. market. The product is indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
and has an estimated market size of approximately $41 million," the company said in a release.
8:50 AM
Views by: Aakash Shah, technical research analyst, Choice Broking
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty faces resistance at 26,250–26,300
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "From a technical standpoint, the Nifty 50 continues to trade within a broader consolidation range, though near-term bias appears slightly cautious. Immediate support is placed around 26,000–26,050, followed by a stronger base near 26,000. On the upside, resistance is seen near 26,250–26,300. A decisive move below support may lead to further pressure towards lower bands, while a recovery above resistance could revive upside momentum. Traders are advised to remain disciplined and avoid aggressive trades during early volatility."

Views by: Aakash Shah, technical research analyst, Choice Broking
Views by: Aakash Shah, technical research analyst, Choice Broking
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian diamond market grew around 11%, fastest globally in 2025: De Beers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: De Beers Group continues to double down on its marketing spend in India for natural diamonds, with investments now at an all-time high. In an exclusive interview, Al Cook, chief executive officer (CEO), De Beers Group, and Shweta Harit, global senior vice-president, De Beers Group, and CEO, Forevermark, speak to Sharleen D’Souza in Mumbai about ramping up the company’s support for the Indian natural diamond jewellery market. READ EDITED EXCERPTS
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Choice initiates 'Buy' on Aurionpro; eyes strong order book, Vision 2030
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Choice Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Aurionpro Solutions with ‘Buy’ for a target of ₹1,880 per share. The target price implies 71 per cent upside from Wednesday’s close at ₹1,098.5. In its note, the brokerage said that Aurionpro Solutions is undergoing a strategic shift under CEO Ashish Rai (appointed October 2023), moving from a hybrid information technology (IT) services–product model to a product-first, intellectual property (IP)-led and artificial intelligence (AI)-native technology company. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,38,260; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹2,57,100
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,38,260, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,57,100. The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,26,740. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Morning market outlook
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "With both the Nifty and Bank Nifty holding key support levels but encountering stiff overhead resistance, market sentiment remains cautious amid elevated geopolitical tensions, renewed tariff-related concerns, and continued foreign portfolio outflows. Against this backdrop, the broader market is likely to open flat to range-bound, tracking mixed cues from global markets.
Near-term direction will hinge on early follow-through above key resistance levels. Until a decisive breakout emerges, trading activity is expected to remain selective, with participants favouring stock-specific opportunities over broad-based positioning, especially as December-quarter earnings from index heavyweights begin to trickle in from next week."
Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
Near-term direction will hinge on early follow-through above key resistance levels. Until a decisive breakout emerges, trading activity is expected to remain selective, with participants favouring stock-specific opportunities over broad-based positioning, especially as December-quarter earnings from index heavyweights begin to trickle in from next week."
Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 7:17 AM IST