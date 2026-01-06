Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,38,230; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,48,100

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,26,710

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,380 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,38,230, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,48,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,26,710.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,230 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,210 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,380.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,26,710, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,27,610 in Chennai.
            
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,26,860. 
                  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,48,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,66,100.
 
US gold rose to a one-week high on Tuesday, after US strikes in Venezuela added to bullion's safe-haven ‍appeal.
 
Spot gold rose 2.7 per cent to $4,444.52 ​an ounce by 1:38 p.m. ET (1838 GMT), after earlier hitting its highest level since December 29. Gold hit an all-time-high of $4,549.71 on December 26.
 
US gold futures for February delivery settled 2.8 per cent higher at $4,451.5 an ounce. 
Silver jumped ‍5.2 per cent ‌to $76.37/oz, after soaring ​147 per cent in 2025, driven by its designation as ‍a US critical mineral, and a structural market deficit amid growing demand.
 
Spot platinum ‍gained ‍5.9 per cent to $2,269.55/oz. Palladium ‌rose 3.4 per cent to $1,694.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

