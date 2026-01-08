Stocks to Watch today, Jan 8: Cipla, Tata Steel, Meesho, Shriram Fin, MCX

Stocks to Watch today, January 8, 2026: Domestic markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a weak note, influenced by cautious global sentiment. Early indicators from the GIFT Nifty suggest a lower opening, with futures trading down 56 points at 26,180.

This follows a mixed performance on Wall Street, where escalating geopolitical concerns and remarks from President Donald Trump weighed on investor confidence. Despite hitting new intraday peaks, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones ultimately retreated, closing lower by 0.34 per cent and 0.94 per cent, respectively. In contrast, the Nasdaq managed a slight gain of 0.16 per cent.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The cautious mood extended to Asian markets, which showed a fragmented trend in early trade. Indices in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Japan all saw declines ranging from 0.5 per cent to 0.9 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi bucked the trend with a notable 1.48 per cent rise.

Here are key stocks to watch that will be on investors' radar on January 8, 2026:

Results today: Elecon Engineering Company, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Eimco Elecon (India), Toyam Sports, and Yuranus Infrastructure will release their quarterly earnings today.

Tata Steel: In its Q3 update, Tata Steel India achieved 'best-ever quarterly' crude steel production of 6.34 million tons, according to the filing. Production was up 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and year-on-year (Y-o-Y), primarily aided by higher output at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities. Tata Steel Netherlands' liquid steel production in Q3FY26 was 1.68 million tons, and deliveries were 1.40 million tons.

NCL Industries: In its Q3 update, the company informed that its cement production in Q3FY26 stood at 6,94,854 MT, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y. Its cement dispatches stood at 6,93,229 MT, as against 6,62,936 MT a year ago.

Meesho: Megha Agarwal, general manager for business at Meesho, has resigned, marking the first senior leadership departure since the e-commerce company's public listing in December.

Shriram Finance: The company has secured the backing of voting advisory firms on its resolutions pertaining to a $4.4 billion investment by Japan's MUFG Bank, the largest foreign direct investment in India's financial services sector, for a 20 per cent stake in the country's second-largest retail non-banking finance company.

Infosys: The IT firm has partnered with Cognition to deploy Devin, an advanced autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) software engineer, across its internal teams and global client projects. By integrating Devin's autonomous coding capabilities with Infosys Topaz Fabric—the company's specialized AI services suite—the collaboration aims to help businesses launch products faster, boost developer productivity, and speed up the modernization of legacy systems.

IIFL Capital Services: US-based alternative asset manager TPG has revived discussions to enter IIFL Capital Services, the broking and wealth arm of the IIFL Group, according to reports. TPG is exploring the acquisition of around a 20 per cent stake in the company and is currently conducting due diligence on the proposed transaction.

Inox Green Energy Services: The company and its subsidiary, Inox Solar, have secured ₹3,100 crore in equity funding from a group of prominent global and domestic investors. The capital raise saw participation from CalPERS (the largest pension fund in the US), SUN Group Global, and Authum Investments, among others.

Eternal: The parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit has received a goods and services tax (GST) demand order, along with interest and penalty, amounting to Rs 3,69,80,242 for the period April 2019 to March 2020.

MCX: Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation, a subsidiary of the company, has received approval from the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the appointment of Rishi Nathany as the Managing Director and CEO of Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The company has moved forward with its joint venture (JV) with South Korea’s Egtronics Co. Ltd. To execute the goals of this partnership, the company has now incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary called Motherson Egtronics Electronics Solutions Limited.

Gland Pharma: The pharma company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application filed for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7 per cent (OTC).

Medicamen Biotech: The company has received European Union (EU) approval for product registration of “Paracetamol” from the Danish Medicine Authority, in collaboration with XGX Pharma, Denmark.

Cipla: The company has clarified that its supply partner, Pharmathen International S.A., received nine inspectional observations from the USFDA following an audit of its manufacturing facility in Rodopi, Greece. The inspection took place between November 10 and November 21, 2025, and the details (Form 483) became public on January 7, 2026. Pharmathen manufactures Lanreotide Injection for Cipla’s US subsidiary, and the company issued this statement after stock exchanges sought clarification on media reports regarding the regulatory action.