Karnataka: Nearly 50% votes from women but only 5% in legislature

This is despite the fact that women have been closing the participation gap in terms of voting. Only 52.8 per cent of eligible women had voted in the 1962 elections. This has since risen to 72.7 per cent. The voter turnout for men has risen from 64.87 per cent to 73.68 per cent during the same period. The gap between men and women voters is now less than 1 per cent. It was 12.1 per cent in 1962.

The 10 elected women members in a 224-seat Assembly is itself a record, though a few previous elections came close to that number. The recent low was in 2008, when women accounted for only 1 per cent of the legislature