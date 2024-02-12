74% of population getting nothing: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the BJP and said that even though the BJP calls India a 'Hindu nation', 74 per cent of the country's population and the poor in the general category are not getting anything.

Addressing a public gathering in Chhattisgarh's Korba district during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Wayanad MP said, The BJP calls it a "Hindu Rashtra", but 74 per cent of the population and the poor from the general category in the country is getting nothing."

"Did you see a poor man at the inauguration of Ram Mandir? I saw Amitabh Bacchan, Aishwarya Rai, Adani, Ambani--all these big businessmen. I did not see a single poor man, did not see a farmer, did not see a laborer, did not see an unemployed person," he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh on February 16.

"Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh from Varanasi on February 16, Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will reach Amethi on February 19 via Bhadohi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Rahul Gandhi will address the public meeting in Gauriganj of Amethi Lok Sabha," as per a press statement by the Congress.

"Keeping in mind the UP Board examinations starting from February 22, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh from February 16 to 21, earlier, it was to remain till February 26," as per the statement.

Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will reach RaeBareli and Lucknow on 20th.

"The Yatra will reach Unnao from Lucknow on February 21, the Yatra will then enter Kanpur via Unnao city and Shuklaganj. After reaching Jhansi from Kanpur via Hamirpur, it will enter Madhya Pradesh on February 21 itself," the statement added.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot--from KanyaKumari to Srinagar--the Yatra 2.0 is following a hybrid format.