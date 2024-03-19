Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Ahmedabad East LS seat Cong candidate Rohan Gupta withdraws from poll fray

Ahmedabad East LS seat Cong candidate Rohan Gupta withdraws from poll fray

All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will witness polling in a single phase on May 7 and vote counting will be held on June 4

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Congress candidate from Gujarat's Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat Rohan Gupta has said he has withdrawn from the contest due to his father's serious medical condition.

Gupta is the Congress' national spokesperson and his name was in the list of candidates declared by the party on March 12.

"Due to serious medical condition, my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for Ahmedabad east parliament seat as Congress Candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party," Gupta said in a post on X on Monday.

He also posted an image of his handwritten letter to Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil, informing about his decision to withdraw from the poll fray.

The Congress is yet to declare candidates for 19 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared 22 candidates in the state so far.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

