LS polls LIVE: RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as union minister

Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as union minister a day after the BJP's seat-sharing deal with estranged nephew Chirag Paswan. The NDA dumped Pashupati Paras who heads one faction of the Lok Janshakti Party and has five MPs in the present Lok Sabha. In June 2021, Pashupati Paras, who is Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, had rebelled against the leadership of Chirag Paswan and with four other LJP MPs quit the party splitting it into two factions. A day after the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) said that it has decided to tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 General Elections, both the parties are set to have a seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu. News agency PTI reported that Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai and the PMK president will be meeting at PMK founder Ramadoss' house Tuesday morning for the seat-sharing agreement. PMK leaders are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Salem, they added. The names of the candidates will be announced by PMK founder Ramadoss on Wednesday, the party's general secretary said. "PMK decided to ally with the BJP. Regarding constituencies and candidates, PMK founder Ramadoss will make an announcement the day after tomorrow," PMK General Secretary Vadivel Ravanan.

Alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was working like a political wing of the BJP, the AAP said that the ED's charges against it and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding excise policy were "blatantly false and frivolous." The ED alleged in a statement on Monday that Kavitha and some others "conspired" with top AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to get favours in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy by paying Rs 100 crore to the political party that rules Delhi. Kavitha was arrested last week by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Hyderabad. "On earlier occasions too, ED has released such blatantly false and frivolous statements which show that instead of being a neutral investigative agency, it is working like a political wing of BJP," AAP said in a statement.