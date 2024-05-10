Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Cong anti-Hindu, does not care about country: PM Modi in Telangana rally

Cong anti-Hindu, does not care about country: PM Modi in Telangana rally

''Congress knows that reservations based on religion are anti-constitutional. Congress also knows that Babasaheb Ambedkar opposed it, he said

Modi,Narendra Modi
''You know why, because he doesn't like your skin colour. Now Congress will decide based on skin colour who is African and who is Indian," he further claimed. (Photo: PTi)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Slamming the Congress party and claiming that it is anti-Hindu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the grand old party knows that religion-based reservations are anti-Constitutional and Babasaheb Ambedkar had also opposed it.

Addressing an election rally at Narayanpet in Telangana, Modi claimed that Congress neither cares about Hindus nor this country, and that it is against Hindus and wants to make Hindus second-class citizens.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Congress divides the country in the name of religion and caste. Congress knows that reservations based on religion are anti-constitutional. Congress also knows that Babasaheb Ambedkar opposed it, he said.

Attacking the Congress government in Telangana, Modi said he spoke about double R (RR) tax in the state, without taking any names, but Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been giving explanations in the media indicating who is associated with it.

Modi further hit out at the Congress saying that the advisor of 'shahzade' (referring to Rahul Gandhi) described South Indian people as looking like Africans, which the PM claimed implied that Telangana people look like Africans.

''You know why, because he doesn't like your skin colour. Now Congress will decide based on skin colour who is African and who is Indian," he further claimed.

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 seats on Nov 17

Telangana elections: BJP's multiple rallies with Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Yogi

Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana CM; oath-taking ceremony on Dec 7

Telangana Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 1:30 pm?

Kejriwal gets interim relief from SC: 5 bail conditions imposed on Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal bail: From TMC to Congress, how political parties reacted

BJP seeks votes in name of God instead of talking about inflation: Priyanka

'Means to deter an elector': EC pulls up Kharge over turnout data charge

Kejriwal gets bail till June 1: Timeline of Delhi liquor policy case events

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiCongressTelangana

First Published: May 10 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story