Congress focuses on caste census, recognition to Sarnaism in Jharkhand

Proposals such as 27% reservation for OBCs and recognition of Sarnaism as a separate religion were sent to the Centre for approval after they were passed in the state assembly

Press Trust of India Ranchi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has advocated for a "caste census" in Jharkhand.

Mir, the Congress's in-charge of Jharkhand came to the eastern state to take stock of the party's organisational strength ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He chaired a series of meetings with different units of the Congress, including its legislative party and political affairs committee, besides one with its Lok Sabha seat in-charges, to discuss strategies for the elections.

State Congress president Rajesh Thakur, ministers Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh were present in the legislative party meeting.

At the meeting of the political affairs committee, a resolution was passed authorising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to make the final decision on seat sharing.

"It was also decided that whoever will be made the candidate, the party leaders and workers will support him or her and will work towards ensuring the victory of the candidate," a statement said.

Addressing the legislative party meeting, Mir said, "Our national leader Rahul Gandhi wants that caste census should be conducted in Jharkhand also so that government schemes and their participation can be ensured for the deprived people."

Proposals such as 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and recognition of Sarnaism as a separate religion were sent to the Centre for approval after they were passed in the state assembly.

"The Centre is still sitting idle on these important proposals. This is a betrayal of the tribals of Jharkhand. This message needs to be conveyed to the people," he said.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

