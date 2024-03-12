DMK allots Madurai, Dindigul to CPI(M), Nagapattinam, Tiruppur to CPI

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Tuesday announced that CPI(M) will contest from Madurai and Dindigul and the CPI from Nagapattinam and Tiruppur constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The announcement came a month after the ruling party allotted two seats each to the Left parties, who are part of the alliance with Congress and a few other parties.

CPI(M) leaders led by State Secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan and others called on Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin at the Dravidian party's headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here today and signed formal agreements regarding the seats.

The ruling DMK had allotted two seats each to the CPI(M), CPI and VCK and one each to the IUML, KMDK and MDMK.

The DMK has earmarked nine seats in Tamil Nadu besides the lone segment in Puducherry to the Congress party. The DMK is set to contest in 21 seats. The KMDK nominee will contest in DMK's rising sun symbol and in effect, the ruling party is set to fight from 22 out of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.