Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / DMK allots Madurai, Dindigul to CPI(M), Nagapattinam, Tiruppur to CPI

DMK allots Madurai, Dindigul to CPI(M), Nagapattinam, Tiruppur to CPI

The ruling DMK had allotted two seats each to the CPI(M), CPI and VCK and one each to the IUML, KMDK and MDMK

MK Stalin
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Tuesday announced that CPI(M) will contest from Madurai and Dindigul and the CPI from Nagapattinam and Tiruppur constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The announcement came a month after the ruling party allotted two seats each to the Left parties, who are part of the alliance with Congress and a few other parties.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CPI(M) leaders led by State Secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan and others called on Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin at the Dravidian party's headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here today and signed formal agreements regarding the seats.

The ruling DMK had allotted two seats each to the CPI(M), CPI and VCK and one each to the IUML, KMDK and MDMK.

The DMK has earmarked nine seats in Tamil Nadu besides the lone segment in Puducherry to the Congress party. The DMK is set to contest in 21 seats. The KMDK nominee will contest in DMK's rising sun symbol and in effect, the ruling party is set to fight from 22 out of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

Kamal Haasan's MNM joins DMK-led alliance in TN, gets one RS seat for 2025

Leaders pay tributes to Ex-TN CM Annadurai on his death anniversary

LS elections 2024: DMK finalises seat-sharing with allies VCK, MDMK

MP's 'rainbow' region that turned saffron in 2018; Cong eyes better show

Ferry service launch marks big step for India-Sri Lanka: Jaishankar

Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid coalition tensions with JJP

EC begins consultation with parties in J-K to review LS poll preparedness

Ahead of LS polls, BJP-JJP alliance reaches breaking point in Haryana

Development work a mission to build nation, not to win elections: PM Modi

Tharoor challenges Chandrasekhar on constituency performance criticism

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AIADMKDMKsouth indiaCPI (M)

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story