Elections 2024: Can the Congress stage a comeback? Insights from exit polls

As the dust settles on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all eyes are on the fate of the Congress party and its alliance, INDIA. Initial exit polls suggest a formidable return for the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, projected to clinch over 350 seats, while the INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, is expected to secure between 125 and 150 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, buoyed by these early projections, said that the “opportunistic” Opposition bloc has failed to strike a chord with the people of the country.

“I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government. They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden,” Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters. They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people,” he added.

What exit polls predict for Congress-led INDIA alliance

According to the findings of various pollsters, including NewsX-D-Dynamics and others, the NDA is poised to sweep the elections with an estimated 350 seats, while the Congress-led INDIA alliance trails with around 125 and 150 seats.

These projections, however, come with a caveat. While they offer valuable insights into voter sentiment, their predictive accuracy remains to be seen until the official announcement by the Election Commission of India on June 4.

INDIA bloc confident of winning 295 seats

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the INDIA bloc is confident of winning at least 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

He also said that the NDA would not win more than 235 seats in the election.

"One should not get confused by the narrative of the BJP. The INDIA bloc will win at least 295 seats. This is based on our assessment", he said.

According to sources, the INDIA bloc expressed confidence in securing 40 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Punjab, 20 in Kerala, and 7 in Haryana, among others. The state-wise breakdown totals 295 seats for the INDIA bloc as follows:

- Uttar Pradesh: 40

- Rajasthan: 7

- Maharashtra: 24

- Bihar: 22

- Tamil Nadu: 40

- Kerala: 20

- Bengal: 24 (inclusive of TMC)

- Punjab: 13

- Chandigarh: 1

- Delhi: 4

- Chhattisgarh: 5

- Jharkhand: 10

- Madhya Pradesh: 7

- Haryana: 7

- Karnataka: 15-16

(Note: The above figures are projections made by the INDIA bloc during their meeting, as reported by sources)

2019 Lok Sabha election results recap

Reflecting on the previous elections in 2019, the NDA's dominance was evident, securing 353 seats, with the BJP alone clinching 303 seats. In contrast, the Congress-led UPA managed a modest performance, winning 91 seats, with the Congress itself improving marginally from its 2014 tally.

As the nation awaits the final verdict, the question looms large: Can the Congress party mount a resurgence in the face of the BJP's electoral juggernaut? Only time will tell.