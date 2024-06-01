Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Exit poll 2024: Date, time & where to watch Lok Sabha election exit polls?

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 4:26 PM IST
The curtain falls on the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the seventh and final phase of polling concludes today, June 1.

Across eight states and Union Territories, 57 parliamentary constituencies are currently witnessing the electoral process. Commencing at 7 am and extending till 6 pm, this marks the culmination of voting for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in the general election 2024.

This democratic saga unfolded in phases, commencing on April 19 and progressing through subsequent stages on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, culminating in today’s voting.

The eagerly awaited results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled for announcement on Tuesday, June 4.

Anticipation swells as the focus shifts to the exit poll projections, slated for release post the final phase's conclusion on Saturday evening. However, it's crucial to note that the exit polls do not always get it right.


Exit poll 2024 date
 

Exit poll data will be broadcasted by TV channels and websites after 6:30 pm on June 1.

Exit poll time
 

The Election Commission of India has prohibited the conduct, dissemination, or publication of exit polls until the completion of the voting process. In March, the Election Commission issued a notification prohibiting the conduct, dissemination, or publication of exit polls from 7 am on April 19 to 6:30 pm on June 1.

Where to watch exit poll 2024 results
 

Catch the live stream of exit poll results for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election on Business Standard. Updates will also be available on Business Standard’s YouTube channel and all social media platforms.
 

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

