Exit poll 2024: Date, time & where to watch Lok Sabha election exit polls?

The curtain falls on the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the seventh and final phase of polling concludes today, June 1.

Across eight states and Union Territories, 57 parliamentary constituencies are currently witnessing the electoral process. Commencing at 7 am and extending till 6 pm, this marks the culmination of voting for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in the general election 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This democratic saga unfolded in phases, commencing on April 19 and progressing through subsequent stages on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, culminating in today’s voting.

The eagerly awaited results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled for announcement on Tuesday, June 4.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When can you find out Exit Poll predictions? Anticipation swells as the focus shifts to the exit poll projections, slated for release post the final phase's conclusion on Saturday evening. However, it's crucial to note that the exit polls do not always get it right.

Exit poll 2024 date



Exit poll data will be broadcasted by TV channels and websites after 6:30 pm on June 1.

Exit poll time



The Election Commission of India has prohibited the conduct, dissemination, or publication of exit polls until the completion of the voting process. In March, the Election Commission issued a notification prohibiting the conduct, dissemination, or publication of exit polls from 7 am on April 19 to 6:30 pm on June 1.

Where to watch exit poll 2024 results

