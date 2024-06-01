Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / No faith in exit polls, Cong will cross double digits in K'taka: Shivakumar

The party leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President had been claiming that the party will win 15-20 out of 28 seats in the state

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar
The JD(S) this time is in alliance with BJP, which has given the regional party three seats -- Hassan, Mandya and Kolar. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said he has no faith in exit polls and predicted that the Congress will cross double digits in the state in the Lok Sabha elections, but refrained from giving any figures.

"I have said that I have no faith in the exit polls. Today also, I'm saying the same thing. Someone called me just now saying that they (channels) are showing that we will get only two or three or four seats in Karnataka. We will get more than double digit, wait and see," Shivakumar told reporters here.

He said, "I have no faith in exit polls and their assessment, as they don't go interior. They would have done it based on some sample size, I don't believe in it. The INDIA bloc is ready to take over the mantles."
 


Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.

The then ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance had come a cropper, winning just one seat each in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, while the BJP had swept, by winning 25 out of 28 seats in Karnataka, and had ensured the win of a party supported independent candidate in Mandya.

The JD(S) this time is in alliance with BJP, which has given the regional party three seats -- Hassan, Mandya and Kolar.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
 

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

