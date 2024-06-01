Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Exit polls: Will farmers' anger reflect in results in Haryana, and Punjab?

These two states were at the centre of the farmers' agitation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term

Farmers protest Shambhu Border
Farmers protest Shambhu Border (PTI Photo)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 11:26 PM IST
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana were held on May 25, 2024, to elect ten members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on ten seats, the Congress on nine, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on one seat.

The 2024 Indian general election in Punjab was held on June 1 to elect 13 members of 18th Lok Sabha.

Punjab: In the 2019 elections, the Congress party won eight seats, the Shiromani Akali Dal won two, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two.

In February 2024, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and various other states marched towards Delhi, voicing numerous demands such as securing legal assurances for a minimum support price (MSP) and waivers of farm loans. Led by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha, this demonstration was similar to the events of November 2020, when a similar march occurred, catalysing momentous protests spanning months at the borders of Delhi. These protests eventually compelled the Narendra Modi administration to retract three contentious farm laws. The question now arises of whether the farmers' issues have a significant say in the exit polls.

What do the 2024 exit polls result say about Haryana?

India Today-Axis My India predicts that the BJP is likely to secure anywhere from 6-8 seats and the INDIA bloc 2-4 seats.

News18 Mega Exit Poll shows that the NDA alliance is all set to win 5-7 seats in Haryana and the INDIA bloc is predicted to win 3-5 seats.


 

What do the 2024 exit polls result say about Punjab?

India Today—Axis My India predicts that the Congress will win 7-9 seats and the BJP will secure 2-4 seats. The exit polls show 0-2 seats for Others.

News 18 Mega Exit Poll shows that the Congress is headed for a win with 8-10 seats, and the BJP is predicted to win around 2-4 seats.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

