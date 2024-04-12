Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / For 70 years, Congress nurtured Article 370 like its child: HM Amit Shah

For 70 years, Congress nurtured Article 370 like its child: HM Amit Shah

Shah added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kashmir has been united with India forever

Aurangabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Singh, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Aurangabad, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Moradabad (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remark on the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing an election meeting in Moradabad, Shah said, "Khargeji of the Congress asks what do people of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have to do with Kashmir. I want to tell them that every child of Moradabad is ready to give his life for Kashmir."

"For 70 years, Congress has nurtured Article 370 like its child," he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shah added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kashmir has been united with India forever.

Also Read

'Article 370' box office Day 6: Yami Gautam, Priyamani's film stays firm

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

SC recommends setting up commission to probe human rights violations in J&K

Article 370 Movie: PM Modi praises the movie, here's all you should know

Lok Sabha elections: BSP releases fresh list with prominent candidates

LS polls: BJP spreading canards against Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

'Royal vs ordinary citizen' battle erupts in Mysore Lok Sabha constituency

LS polls: No BJP wave, only Congress and 5 guarantee waves, says Shivakumar

Left devoting campaign to attack me, tactic can only help BJP: Tharoor

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahArticle 370Indian National CongressCongressLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story