I am guided by divine power': PM Modi on why he 'never gets tired'

Aiming for a third consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in an extensive poll campaign amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Modi has appeared in interviews with multiple media outlets, handing his 10-year report card and dismissing any threats from the Opposition as he looks to strengthen public opinion in favour of his Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.





ALSO READ: LS elections: 8,360 candidates in fray in 2024 polls, highest since 1996 In one of his interviews with News18, when asked about his intensified electoral activities in the ongoing polls and work routine (compared to 2019), the 73-year-old BJP leader said, “Pehle jab tak maa zinda thi mujhe lagta tha ki shayad biologically mujhe janam diya gaya hai. Maa ke jaane ke baad in saare anubhavo ko mai jod kar dekhta hoon to mai convince ho chuka hu, galat ho sakta hoon, aalochak, left log toh meri dhajjiya uda denge, mere baal noch lenge...mai convince ho chuka hoon ki parmatma ne mujhe bheja hai. Ye urja biological shareer se nahi mili hai, ye urja ishwar mujhse kuch kaam lena hai, isliye mujhe vidha bhi di hai, samarthya bhi diya hai, nek dili bhi di hai aur prerna bhi wahi de raha hai, purushartha karne ka samarthya bhi de raha hai aur mai kuch nahi hoon, ek instrument hoon jo ishwar mere roop me mujhse lena tay kiya hai aur isliye mai jab bhi kuch karta hoon to mai manta hoon shayad ishwar mujhse karwana chahta hai.... (When my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God has sent me. This energy could not be from my biological body, but was bestowed upon me by God. I believe God has given me abilities, inspiration, and good intentions for a purpose… I am nothing but an instrument. That’s why, whenever I do anything, I believe god is guiding me.) Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Modi made the remark in a video interview during his visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on May 14. He is the leading candidate in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 543 seats across the country undergoing polls. The BJP is hoping to win 370 seats by itself in the polls, a target of 67 more seats than what it secured in the 2019 polls.

The elections are being held in seven phases since April 19. Two more phases are scheduled to take place on May 25 and June 1. The results will be out on June 4.