Lok Sabha elections: DMK-led INDIA bloc registers clean sweep in Tamil Nadu

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led INDIA alliance has registered a clean sweep by winning all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc is leading in Puducherry as well.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The DMK is leading on 22 seats, while the Congress on nine Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to open its account in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, 39 Lok Sabha seats went to polls on April 19 in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission announced that Tamil Nadu registered a voter turnout of 69.46 per cent.

The political parties in competition in the state are the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leading the bloc in Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2024



India Today-Axis My India predicted the INDIA bloc to win 36 seats, and three for the NDA. News24-Today's Chanakya predicted 29 seats for the INDIA bloc, and around 10 for the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry Lok Sabha elections 2024 result



Congress candidate VE Vaithilingam is leading the Puducherry seat by a vote margin of 98,846. Trailing behind him is BJP candidate A Namassivayam.





ALSO READ: LS election results: Economic reforms, PLI schemes must continue, say CEOs Polling in the Union Territory of Puducherry took place in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election on April 19. Data from the Election Commission showed that the total voter turnout from around 1 million electors in the Union Territory was 78.90 per cent.

The parties in competition are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA, Indian National Congress (INC)-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have both fielded candidates in Puducherry. While the Congress nominated former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Vaithilingam, the BJP fielded A Namassivayam, a former Congress party leader, to contest for the seat.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK fielded G Thamizhvendan, the BSP fielded D Alangaravelu, and the NTK fielded R Menaga. The Puducherry constituency holds significant importance for any party eyeing influence in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, particularly the BJP, which aims to expand its presence in the South. However, a crucial issue in Puducherry is the demand for statehood for better governance.

Prior to 2019, it was held by R Radhakrishnan of All India N R Congress (AINRC). Historically, the seat has been a stronghold for the Congress since its inception in 1967 and was also held by the Congress from 2009 to 2014.

Lok Sabha elections 2024



At 6 pm, the trends show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading with 294 seats. The INDIA bloc is trailing at 231.

Other key developments



Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the National Conference, conceded defeat in the Baramulla constituency in North Kashmir as independent candidate Er Rashid won with over 100,000 votes.

Additionally, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti conceded defeat from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat against NC leader Mian Altaf of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference. The margin of loss was significant as the former Chief Minister lost by 2,36,730.