LS poll results: In Mumbai ruling NDA gets a taste of voter 'intolerance'

Six Lok Sabha seats went into polls in India’s financial capital last month, which has seen a dramatic turn of events in its tumultuous political landscape with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) both being broken up and facing an existential crisis.

The exit polls had predicted a tough fight in these six seats between BJP and its allies and the INDIA bloc. On the ground too, people seemed to be divided in their opinion as to who they wish to see at the Centre.

Many feel they are willing to give Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a ‘chance’ to run the show; and several point out that they want someone to take care of their local issues.

Udhay, a young Swiggy delivery executive in his 20s, said that he was willing to give ‘one chance’ to Rahul Gandhi. “The Modi government did a lot of work for India internationally, but we want someone in power who works locally for us,” he added.

There seemed to be a common thread of dissatisfaction running amongst the common man in Mumbai who felt that his condition has not improved in the last decade. A middle-aged lady who runs a grocery store in Mumbai’s busy corporate district of Worli said that both her sons were unemployed and that nothing has changed for her family despite this entire hype around a Modi-led NDA government at the Centre and its counterpart in Maharashtra.

Bhaskar Shetty, shop owner near Shivaji Park, a Shiv Sena bastion, voiced his frustration, "About 10 years ago, I used to buy a new property (in Vasai-Virar area) every two years for investment. But in the last ten years, I have not been able to buy any property. Right now, I am only trying to pay back my loans. I believe that if Rahul Gandhi comes to power, it will be easy for common people like us to do business."

In the Dadar flower market area in central Mumbai, Sundarbai Patwe, a 78-year-old flower seller, remembered another ‘charismatic’ leader, Indira Gandhi, claiming that she has helped Maharashtra in a way no one has. “She took care of us poor people, and I have proudly voted for the Congress.”

Several voters said that while Uddhav Thackeray did not exude the aura of his father, they would still vote for him as he was concerned about fellow Marathis.

Flower seller Sunita Shantaram Gudekar, a 62-year-old, along with her niece Sonali Saterak, a 32-year-old woman, stated, “We have voted for Uddhav because we want Mehengai (inflation) to be reduced and the focus to be on poor people like us. We have very limited income and paying for electricity bills, rent, food, education for our children etc is not something we can afford any longer.”

Dalal Street in Mumbai had a mood of gloom understandably on a day when the markets saw the sharpest fall since March 23, 2020, and eroded Rs 31 trillion of investors’ wealth. Most of the traders sitting at tea stalls, watching the poll coverage on television, did not wish to speak. Their faces told the story of dismay and helplessness as their bets went wrong.

Prince Todi, corporate lawyer and trader, said, “Yesterday we were all happy and everyone’s portfolio was at an all-time high. Markets reacted very badly and the so-called Modi stocks or the PSU stocks which were marketed as those that would give multi-bagger returns are down 15-20 per cent.”

Another trader outside the BSE building who did not wish to be named said that post elections now they are optimistic mainly about pharma, consumer, and banking stocks.

On the other hand, Dharavi, one of the world’s largest slums in the heart of Mumbai, does not want BJP back in power. “We are very happy with the results... It would be great if Nitish joined hands with INDIA, and they form a government. No BJP is good for Dharavi, it might help in stopping the project,” said a recycler from Dharavi where one of the city's largest slum rehabilitation projects is being proposed.

In Thane, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s stronghold, a construction worker from UP said he was not surprised with SP’s performance in his home state. “There has been a strong resentment against the state and Central government on the issue of lack of jobs and an endless focus on Hindu-Muslim division,” the worker said.

Several in the city, however, were still rooting for the BJP-led NDA to come back in power.

Prem Kasri, who works as a waiter in a Dadar restaurant, felt that BJP was the ‘best party’ and they have made India a safe place for women; providing health coverage to the poor with Ayushman Bharat; and building bridges and roads.

“I don’t understand why everyone is cribbing about inflation (mehengai)... everyone has a phone priced more than Rs 5000, or a bike,” Kasri reasoned, who has voted for the BJP as a ‘proud Sanatani.’

Interestingly, many voters have not clearly understood the alliances in the 2024 polls and have cast a confused vote.

Marimal Amma, a Mogra flower seller right outside Dadar station, stated, “I have no interest in politics neither do I care about who wins but I can’t go against India (referring to I.N.D.I.A) hence I voted for them.”