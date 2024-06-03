Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha election results: BJP plans grand celebration with light show

Lok Sabha election results: BJP plans grand celebration with light show

After exit polls predicted a clear majority for the National Democratic Alliance, the event at Bharat Mandapam, themed around India's cultural heritage, may include a sound-and-light show

BJP,BJP logo
Amritsar: A supporter during the nomination rally of BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu for Lok Sabha elections, in Amritsar, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 11:10 AM IST
A day after exit polls suggested a landslide win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party is planning a big ‘political’ event at Bharat Mandapam or Kartavya Path to celebrate the Lok Sabha election 2024 results.

The event, themed around India’s cultural heritage, may include a sound-and-light show and is expected to host 8,000-10,000 attendees, including foreign government representatives, according to a report by The Indian Express.

On May 28, the President’s Secretariat issued a tender worth Rs 21.97 lakh for decorative plants for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The tender opens on June 3, with a five-day fulfilment period.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat is preparing to facilitate the travel and accommodation of newly-elected MPs in the Capital, The Indian Express said citing sources.

Quoting a senior BJP leader, the report mentioned that the event’s logistics, especially considering the weather, were discussed by the leadership, with potential venues including Ramlila Maidan, Red Fort, Bharat Mandapam, and Yashobhoomi Convention Centre. The event will likely be held indoors at Bharat Mandapam or Yashobhoomi due to heat considerations.

“The event is understood to have been discussed by the senior leadership, and various venues ranging from the Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort to the Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi Convention Centre were selected as options,” a BJP leader said.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat is handling the logistics for new MPs, and the celebration will feature a sound-and-light show and may include foreign dignitaries.

Most exit polls have largely predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP, though the Opposition INDIA bloc leaders have dismissed these results, claiming they will secure at least 295 seats and form the government.

Some exit polls also forecast the BJP-led NDA achieving the ‘400 paar’ goal, improving its performance in several states currently governed by other parties.

Topics :BS Web ReportsBharatiya Janata PartyBJPLok Sabha electionsElections

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

