Lok sabha polls LIVE: Nomination process for third phase of General Elections begins

Congress leader KC Venugopal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, accusing him of trying to divert people's attention from critical issues and polarising the Lok Sabha polls. Campaigning for the General Elections with senior party colleague Ramesh Chenithala, the Congress candidate from Kerala's Alappuzha said:" The BJP has no ground to question or criticise our guarantees in the Nyay Patra (Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections). Whenever we bring up people's issues on the campaign trail, the PM tries to divert the public by polarising the discourse. When he visits Kerala, he praises the state. However, when he is in North India, he makes unsavoury remarks and statements about South India. The 'Mission India' of the BJP isn't going to work, especially in the South."

The nomination process for the third phase of the General Election to be held in 94 constituencies across 12 states on May 7 began today. The states and union territories which will go to polling in the third phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Polling for the seven-phase elections begins on April 19 and concludes on June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4. April 19 is the last date for the filing of papers. Another notification was released for the "adjourned" poll in the Betul seat of Madhya Pradesh, the EC said. Polling for the Betul Lok Sabha seat was "adjourned" following the death of the BSP's candidate.