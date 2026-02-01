Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Financial rule changes on Feb 1, from credit cards to FASTag & banks

Financial rule changes on Feb 1, from credit cards to FASTag & banks

From revised banking fees and hiked tobacco duties, here is how the new financial regulations taking effect this February will impact your monthly budget

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Image Credit: Bloomberg

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coinciding with the Union Budget, February 1 brings a range of financial and compliance updates — ranging from revised banking charges and credit card rewards to hiked tobacco taxes and commercial fuel prices — directly impacting your daily expenses.
 

FASTag process eased for car owners

 
The toll tag framework for private vehicles has been streamlined. For new FASTags issued for cars, jeeps and vans, the “know our vehicle” verification step has been removed.
 
Vehicle details will now be checked upfront before tag issuance instead of after activation. For existing car FASTag users, no fresh verification is required unless there is a specific complaint such as misuse or wrong issuance. This reduces activation delays and paperwork for regular highway users.
 
 

Cigarettes and tobacco products cost more

 
Revised duty rates on cigarettes and other tobacco products come into force from February 1. The tax structure has been reset, with higher duties linked to product type and size, including filtered and longer cigarettes.
 
For consumers, this means higher retail prices. The move is aimed at both raising revenue and discouraging consumption of tobacco products.

Also Read

Budget 2026

Budget 2026 relief: Lower TCS on foreign education, medical travel

Budget 2026

Budget 2026 keeps infra at core, raises capital spending to ₹12.2 trillion

Budget 2026

Budget 2026: SHE Marts aim to turn SHG women into enterprise owners

Budget 2026

Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman pegs fiscal deficit at 4.3% of GDP for FY27

Budget 2026

What are the three kartavyas guiding FM Sitharaman's Budget 2026 vision?

 

Commercial LPG cylinder price revised

 
Oil marketing companies have revised the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders from February 1. The latest revision results in a price increase for commercial users such as restaurants and small businesses. Domestic household LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged for now.
 
Fuel-related products such as aviation turbine fuel, and in some cities for CNG and PNG, are also typically reviewed at the start of each month, so transport-linked costs may see marginal shifts.
 

Markets open

 
Both NSE and BSE will be open for trade though it’s a Sunday. Retail investors can trade without any special session timing changes.
 

Bank and card rule changes this month

 
  • ICICI Bank credit cards: Complimentary movie ticket benefits on select cards are being withdrawn, while reward structures on some spending categories are being adjusted. 
  • HDFC Bank Infinia cards: Reward point redemption is now capped at five times per month. 
  • PNB KYC update: Customers due for periodic KYC update are required to complete it by the notified deadline or risk account restrictions. 
  • SBI IMPS charges: From February 15, online IMPS transfers above Rs 25,000 will attract slab-based service charges plus GST.
 
For consumers, the practical step is to review bank messages and card benefit updates to avoid surprise charges or missed benefits.

More From This Section

Mutual funds

Dividend yield funds suit moderate-risk investors seeking lower volatilitypremium

Pension

Does remarriage change family pension rights? Delhi High Court clears rules

Scam

Got a phone call about unclaimed insurance money? How to deal with scam

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank changes terms for Infinia card customers: What to expect

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Silver's volatility now doubles gold's. Motilal Oswal explains the risk

Topics : FASTag Credit card charges Bank charges BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedStocks Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch Today on Budget 2026Gold and Silver ETF CrashBudget 2026 on InfraBudget 2026 on NRI Investment Why Market Crash on Budget DayBudget 2026 on GDPBudget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeFeb 1 New Rule Changes