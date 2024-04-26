Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS Polls 2024: Ex-Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla votes in Darjeeling





Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo: X@ANI)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 11:38 AM IST
Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday cast his vote at a polling booth in Darjeeling.

After casting his vote, Shringla showed his inked finger at the polling booth there.

Darjeeling has been a BJP bastion since 2009, with the Trinamool Congress never managing to wrest the seat from the principal opposition party in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, MP Raju Bista won the constituency with 59.2 per cent of the total votes polled against TMC's Amar Singh Rai, who bagged a mere 26.6 per cent votes.

In 2014, BJP's SS Ahluwalia, who is in the fray this year from Asansol, won 42.8 per cent of votes against 25.5 per cent won by former footballer and TMC's star candidate Bhaichung Bhutia.

Apart from Darjeeling, voting is also taking place in Balurghat, and Raiganj in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections today.

Voting for the remaining constituencies of West Bengal will be held on May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

The Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.

There are 8.08 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters among the electorates who will decide the fate of candidates. As many as 5,929 third-gender electors will also exercise their franchise in the second phase of polls.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase election will be held on May 7.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsLok SabhaHarsh Vardhan ShringlaMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

