LS polls 2024: NDA leads in 10 seats in Jharkhand, INDIA bloc in 4

The BJP was leading in nine Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, its ally AJSU Party in one, while the Congress and JMM were ahead in two each, according to available trends.

Union Minister and sitting MP Arjun Munda was trailing to Congress's Kalicharan Munda in Khunti Lok Sabha seat by around 77,227 votes, according to the Election Commission.

In Singhbhum, JMM's Joba Manjhi was leading by 83,589 votes over her nearest rival Geeta Kora of the BJP after the seventh round of counting, officials said.

Kora, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, joined the BJP just ahead of Lok Sabha polls. She was the lone Congress MP in the state.

Former DGP and sitting BJP MP VD Ram was leading by 1,40,000 votes over his nearest rival Mamta Bhuiyan of RJD in Palamu, leading to victory.

In Dumka, BJP's Sita Soren was leading by 1,745 votes over JMM's Nalin Soren. Sita, a three time JMM legislator, joined BJP just ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was leading by 8,231 votes over his nearest rival Pradeep Yadav of the Congress in Godda.

BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahto was leading by 1,58,116 votes in Jamshedpur over JMM's Samir Kumar Mohanty.

Union minister Annapurna Devi was leading by 72,430 votes in Koderma over CPI (ML) Liberation's Vinod Kumar Singh.

BJP's Manish Jaiswal was leading from Hazaribag seat over Congress's JP Patel by 86,096 votes.

JMM's Vijay Hansdak was leading by 20,906 votes over BJP's Tala Marandi in Rajmahal (ST) seat.

AJSU Party's CP Chaudhary was leading by 46,706 votes in Giridih over nearest rival Mathura Mahto of JMM.

In Lohardaga, Congress's Sukhdeo Bhagat was leading by 37,130 votes over nearest rival Samir Oraon of the BJP.

In Dhanbad, BJP's Dulu Mahto was leading by 61,920 votes over Congress's Anupama Singh.

BJP's Sanjay Seth was leading by a margin of 88,221 votes over Congress's Yashaswini Sahay in Ranchi.

Kalicharan Singh of BJP was leading by a margin of 43,902 votes over Congress's KN Tripathi in Chatra Lok Sabha seat.

Counting of votes started at 8 am for 14 Lok Sabha seats and one assembly by-election in Jharkhand amid heavy security arrangements. A total of 244 candidates are in the fray.

"Chatra and Koderma will have the maximum number of rounds at 27 each, while Khunti will have the minimum at 16. There will be 24 rounds of counting in Gandey assembly by-election," Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.

Altogether nine sitting MPs and 12 MLAs are contesting the parliamentary polls.

In Chaibasa, a poll staffer fell unconscious due to heat and was rushed to a hospital.

Overall 66.19 per cent turnout was recorded in the four phases of voting in Jharkhand from May 13 to June 1.

Of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, BJP had won 11 constituencies, while AJSU Party, Congress and JMM had won one seat each in the 2019 polls.