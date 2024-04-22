Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Congress accuses PM of attempting to create communal polarisation

LS polls: Congress accuses PM of attempting to create communal polarisation

AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal said Modi made statements that were not befitting the post of Prime Minister

K C Venugopal also alleged that Modi distorted the speech of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 2:14 PM IST
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his controversial speech at an election rally a day ago, the Congress on Monday accused him of attempting to create communal polarisation for electoral gains.

AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal said Modi made statements that were not befitting the post of Prime Minister.

He alleged that the Prime Minister was quoting something that wasn't there in the Congress manifesto and that he was attempting to create "communal polarisation" in the country for electoral gains.

Taking a jibe at Modi, Venugopal said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to "educate him" about the party manifesto.

The Congress stepped up its attack on Modi after he suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute people's wealth to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara yesterday, Modi had also alleged the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children."

Venugopal said all Congress leaders, including party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, will send copies of the manifesto to Modi.

He also alleged that Modi distorted the speech of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

