LS polls LIVE: Seventh phase of elections to take BJP beyond 400 seats, says Anurag Thakur

Praising his party's performance, Anurag Thakur said that BJP has improved the economic status of the country. "People know that PM Modi has taken our economy forward and now he is on the track to make our country the third largest economy in the next five years," Thakur said. The Election Commission of India has instructed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha to take strict action against Nandighosha TV for telecasating exit poll results in Odisha, ANI reported. Speaking to the members of the press, BJP President JP Nadda said that people in West Bengal are excited about BJP. He said, people of Bengal will PM Modi the prime minister of India for a third time. Nadda also claimed that BJP will win more than 30 seats in West Bengal.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take Bharatiya Janata Party's seat tally (BJP) beyond 400, ANI reported. Thakur said, "...In six phases, the BJP is winning a record number of seats and the seventh phase is about to take it beyond 400. I would like to thank the people." The incumbent BJP set a steep target of securing more than 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies.