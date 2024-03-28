Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Notification issued for 2nd phase of polling in 3 Bengal seats

LS polls: Notification issued for 2nd phase of polling in 3 Bengal seats

Voting will take place in the Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat Lok Sabha constituencies in the second phase

Election Commission of India, ECI(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission on Thursday issued notification for the second phase of polling in three parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal on April 26.

Voting will take place in the Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat Lok Sabha constituencies in the second phase.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The notification for the three Lok Sabha constituencies going for polls in the second phase has been issued today," an EC official told PTI.

The notable candidates in the second phase are BJP's West Bengal president and sitting MP from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, who is pitted against TMC's Biplab Mitra.

In the Darjeeling constituency, the TMC has nominated Gopal Lama against BJP MP Raju Bista.

BJP's Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma, however, has announced that he would contest as an independent candidate against the party's official nominee from the Darjeeling seat.

Sharma had earlier told PTI that he would remain within the BJP while contesting as an independent, and the party can take any disciplinary action it desires, but he does not intend to sever ties with the party on his own.

Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani has been nominated as the TMC candidate for the Lok Sabha segment. The BJP has fielded Kartik Pal while Imran Ali Ramz, popular knows as Victor, is contesting on a Congress ticket.

The last date for filing of nominations is April 4, while the scrutiny and the last date for withdrawal of candidature are April 5 and April 8, respectively.

Also Read

Bengal BJP chief's car meets with accident, Majumdar escapes unhurt: Police

Cash-for-query row: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar demands punishment for Mahua

Sandeshkhali situation 'highly reprehensible': Bengal Guv in report to MHA

TMC won't last till 2026 if BJP gets even one more seat than them: Sukanta

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

Delhi HC dismisses PIL to remove Kejriwal from Delhi CM post after arrest

LS polls: As elections near, call for eco-friendly campaigning grow louder

FIR lodged against BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for remarks against CM Mamata

BJP's move to field Navneet Rana from Amravati invites wrath of allies

Kerala police file 2 cases amid protests against BJP's Kollam candidate

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiMamata BanerjeeLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaElectionsAll India Trinamool CongressTMC

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story