LS polls: PM Modi begins two-day Odisha visit, to address 2 rallies today

The PM is scheduled to address two election rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 8:32 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday night to lead the BJP's campaign for its candidates on Monday, officials said.

Modi was received by senior BJP leaders including party's Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Modi was seen flashing a lotus symbol to people who were standing on both sides of the road connecting the airport with Raj Bhavan. He is likely to visit Shree Lingaraj temple in the city on Monday morning, sources said.

The PM is scheduled to address two election rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur on Monday.

Sarangi said Modi will again visit Odisha on May 10 and hold a road show here. He will address an election rally in Bolangir on May 11, she added.

Modi arrived at the state capital hours after BJP president J P Nadda left the city after releasing the party's manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections to be held between May 13 and June 1.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

