Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Narendra Modi first PM to get third term in office after Nehru: Dhankhar

Narendra Modi first PM to get third term in office after Nehru: Dhankhar

He said Jawahar Lal Nehru became the prime minister for a third consecutive term in 1962. After that, PM Modi will enter the office for the third time in a row

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President
He said it is for the first time since 1962 that a prime minister has got a third term. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said it is for the first time in the last six decades that a prime minister has returned to power for a third consecutive term.

He said it is for the first time since 1962 that a prime minister has got a third term.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said Jawahar Lal Nehru became the prime minister for a third consecutive term in 1962. After that, PM Modi will enter the office for the third time in a row.
 

Addressing the participants of the Rajya Sabha internship programme, Dhankhar urged the interns to harness the power of social media to express their views and remain vigilant against pernicious tendencies in democracy.

Emphasising the role of constructive debate, dialogue and discussion in the Parliament for positive growth, Dhankhar urged the interns to mobilise public opinion if they see any deviation from these principles, an official statement said.

Also Read

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie earnings continue to fall

VP Dhankar to visit Puducherry; interact with Central University students

Before Katchatheevu, there was Bengal's Berubari: How a CM took on PM Nehru

BJP president J P Nadda, five others take oath as Rajya Sabha members

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: 10 quotes by India's second PM

LS elections: Congress to hold deliberations on poll results at CWC meet

Don't see myself contesting another Lok Sabha election: Shashi Tharoor

SP to give 'sammansad' title to some defeated 'INDIA' candidates: Akhilesh

NDA laid foundation of new politics in South with LS poll performance: Modi

NDA identified as family that upholds coalition dharma: Rajnath hails Modi

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story