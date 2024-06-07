SP to give 'sammansad' title to some defeated 'INDIA' candidates: Akhilesh

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP of administrative scams in the Lok Sabha elections on some seats in UP and announced to honour the defeated candidates of the INDIA bloc with the title of 'sammansad'.

Reacting to the parliamentary election results, Yadav, in a post in Hindi on X, said, "We believe that all our candidates who could not win due to the BJP-administrative scams are actually winners."



"The basis of whatever votes the BJP has received is not the votes of the people, but their administrative system and their scams."



He said the people in the Lok Sabha constituencies have given their full support and respect to the candidates of the INDIA bloc. That is why all such fighting candidates are being considered as true representatives of the people, he said.

Yadav said the SP is considering such defeated INDIA bloc candidates equal to any other MP.

"Respecting the respect given to them by the people in the form of votes, from today we will honour them with the public title of 'sammansad'," he said.

Earlier in the same message, the SP chief said the message of UP is a mandate of new hopes and new expectations from all of us. They accept this mandate as a new responsibility, he said.

Yadav said all the MPs of INDIA bloc will perform their duties well as the public is their priority and will always remain so. He congratulated all the newly-elected MPs of the INDIA bloc in UP and wished them to continuously move forward for the protection and security of the Constitution, democracy and reservation by strengthening the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) family with the mission of public service and social justice.

The former chief minister of UP said, 'Always remember that serving every exploited, oppressed and deprived is the first duty of all of us.'



He asked the newly-elected MPs to stay connected with the public and serve every exploited, oppressed and deprived.

Yadav expressed his "heartfelt gratitude" to all the farmers, labourers, artisans, women, youth, businessmen, employed people, government employees and officers of UP, and all the "sensible voters" for choosing all these MPs and 'sammansads' with their votes and mind.

Out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 36 seats, including 33 of the two of Rashtriya Lok Dal and one of the Apna Dal (S).

On the other hand, the INDIA bloc won 43 seats, with the SP bagging 37 and ally Congress six. One seat was won by the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) led by prominent Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad, who contested the election alone.