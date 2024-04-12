Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Nomination process begins for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections on May 7

Nomination process begins for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections on May 7

Voting for the seven-phase polls to elect the 18th Lok Sabha begins on April 19 and concludes on June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
The nomination process for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls to be held in 94 constituencies across 12 states on May 7 began on Friday.

The process started after a notification was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President. April 19 is the last date for the filing of papers.

Separately, another notification was issued for the "adjourned" poll in the Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh, the EC said.

The election in the Betul Lok Sabha seat was "adjourned" following the death of the BSP's candidate.

In case a candidate of a recognised national or state party dies before the polls, the election is postponed to allow the party to identify and field a fresh candidate.

Voting in the Betul constituency was earlier scheduled to be held in the second phase on April 26.

The states and union territories included in the third phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Voting for the seven-phase polls to elect the 18th Lok Sabha begins on April 19 and concludes on June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

