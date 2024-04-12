Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / RO notifies postal voting dates in Udhampur LS constituency from April 14

RO notifies postal voting dates in Udhampur LS constituency from April 14

Under the supervision of respective assistant returning officers (AROs), the polling teams will conduct two home visits on April 14 and 15 in the respective assembly segments, they said

Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 6:58 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rakesh Minhas, the Returning Officer (RO) for Udhampur parliamentary constituency, on Thursday notified the dates for postal ballot voting.

This enables the voters falling under the categories of senior citizens, persons with disability and COVID-19 suspect or affected persons to exercise their right to franchise for two days from April 14.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a proactive measure to ensure inclusion of all eligible voters in the electoral process, these categories of voters have been provided with the option to exercise their franchise through postal ballot, police officials said.

The officials said this initiative aims to accommodate the specific needs and circumstances of individuals who may face difficulties in physically visiting polling stations on the election day.

Under the supervision of respective assistant returning officers (AROs), the polling teams will conduct two home visits on April 14 and 15 in the respective assembly segments, they said.

The officials said these visits will allow identified electors to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes, thereby upholding their right to vote while prioritising their safety and convenience.

Minhas emphasized that the polling teams will coordinate in advance with the identified electors to determine the most suitable time for their visits.

This proactive approach ensures the secrecy of the vote is maintained at all stages in strict adherence to the guidelines provided by the Election Commission, he said.

The provision is in line with the EC's guidelines to facilitate voting through postal ballot for absentee voters.

"The electoral authorities aim to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure that every eligible citizen can participate in the electoral process without barriers," he said.

This initiative reaffirms the commitment of the election administration to promote inclusivity and accessibility in the electoral process.

Also Read

Assembly polls in J&K to be held after Lok Sabha election: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Winter session: Centre to move J-K reservation bills in LS for passage

Yusuf Pathan to contest LS polls: Top 15 cricketers who contested elections

Ghulam Nabi hints at not contesting LS polls, says will campaign for DPAP

IAF airlifts over 700 stranded passengers between Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

Agnipath scheme likely to dent BJP's electoral prospects in Uttarakhand

LS polls: PM resorts to polarisation on critical issues, says Venugopal

Silent drive: Electric vehicle capital Hosur navigates the election circuit

LS polls: Of filial bonds, sibling rivalries and ideological obligation

After influencers, PM Modi targets young voters via online gamers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsLok SabhaJammu and Kashmir governmentJammu and Kashmir politics

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story