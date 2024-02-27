Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Oppn convinced of loss in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, thus abuses me: PM Modi

He further said the BJP never sees a state from the perspective of vote-bank

Modi claimed that over the last 10 years, Kerala has benefited from development like other BJP-ruled states | (Photo: X/@BJP4India)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Tuesday that the opposition, convinced it won't win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, resorts to abusing him as it allegedly lacks a roadmap for the nation's progress.

Modi, speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the BJP state unit's padayatra at the Central Stadium here, urged Kerala's people to bless the saffron party with seats in double digits in the 2024 LS polls.

He further said the BJP never sees a state from the perspective of vote-bank.

Modi claimed that over the last 10 years, Kerala has benefited from development like other BJP-ruled states.

He said it was his guarantee to make all possible efforts to realise the dreams and expectations of the people of Kerala.

The PM said it was 'Modiyude guarantee' (Modi's guarantee) to make India the third largest economy in the world as well as eradicate poverty and corruption from the country.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

