'People won't accept': Opp'n slams Cabinet's One Nation One Election nod

Opposition parties, led by the Congress, voiced strong disapproval of the central government’s decision to approve the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet's endorsement followed the recommendation of a panel chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind. Congress and 14 other opposition parties are opposing the move, arguing it is impractical and unrealistic.

Congress’ objections to the proposal

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the proposal, describing it as a distraction. “This is not going to succeed... the people will not accept it,” he said during the launch of the party’s manifesto for Haryana’s assembly elections. Kharge believes the government is trying to shift attention from pressing public concerns.

Kharge further stated that simultaneous elections are incompatible with a democratic system, as elections should be held when necessary to uphold democratic values. He expressed concerns over the loterm implications of the proposal on India’s democratic framework.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw countered these claims, asserting that many political parties support the initiative. “Our government believes in building consensus on matters that impact democracy in the long term. This initiative will strengthen our nation,” Vaishnaw said.

Reacting to Kharge’s remarks, Vaishnaw suggested that opposition parties may face internal pressure as public sentiment appears favourable towards the proposal. He claimed that over 80 per cent of respondents in a consultation process had expressed support for ‘One Nation, One Election’.

AIMIM’s Owaisi’s concerns over the proposal

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also opposed the proposal, stating that it undermines federalism and compromises democracy. In a post on X, Owaisi claimed that the central government’s drive for simultaneous elections is unnecessary and detrimental.

“Multiple elections aren’t a problem for anyone except Modi and Shah. Just because they have a compulsive need to campaign in even municipal and local body elections does not mean that we need simultaneous polls. Frequent and periodic elections improve democratic accountability,” Owaisi remarked.

Legal and practical barriers

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra highlighted the legal challenges to implementing ‘One Nation, One Election’, noting that constitutional amendments would be required, which the ruling party lacks the majority to pass. Dotasra argued that the government is using the proposal as a diversion from its failures, similar to how the women’s reservation bill was handled.

The panel’s report, according to PTI, calls for 18 constitutional amendments, although most would not need ratification by state assemblies. Nevertheless, certain bills would need to be passed in Parliament for the plan to proceed.

Congress leader KC Venugopal reiterated that the proposal is not practical for India, accusing the government of attempting to divert attention from more pressing issues.