Rahul will try to create division, don't fall for it, says Irani in Amethi

In a major upset for the Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Irani wrested Amethi from Rahul Gandhi, who had held the constituency for 15 years

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Amethi (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Union minister and local MP Smriti Irani on Monday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will come to Amethi after April 26 and divide the people in the name of casteism and visit one temple after the other.

Addressing roadside meetings during her election campaign in Bhetua and Bhadar areas here, Irani said, "After the voting in Wayanad on April 26, Rahul Gandhi will come here to tell everyone that Amethi is his family and stoke the fire of casteism in the society here."

She added, "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party rejected the invitation for the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya but he will be seen roaming around the temples in Amethi. So there is a need to be careful and alert."

In a major upset for the Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Irani wrested Amethi from Rahul Gandhi, who had held the constituency for 15 years.

The Congress has not yet declared its candidate from the seat but local party workers are rooting for Rahul Gandhi to contest again.

The Union minister also alleged that Rahul Gandhi never raised issues of Amethi in the Parliament and was often missing from the House.

She alleged that despite Rahul Gandhi being an MP for 15 years, 10 of them while there was UPA at the helm at Centre and UP under his ally (SP), still people in Amethi could not even get drinking water.

People in Amethi could get drinking water supplied to their house only after Narendra Modi came to power, she claimed.

It is the fifth day in Amethi of Irani, who is seeking a second term from the constituency on a BJP ticket.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

