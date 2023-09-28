MP election: Amit Shah to visit Bhopal on Sunday to discuss poll strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bhopal on Sunday to attend party meetings, gather feedback from candidates, and discuss strategy with state leaders for the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, according to a report by news agency ANI, which cited party sources.

Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Bhopal on October 1 at 11:30 a.m. and will stay for approximately three hours, the sources added.

He will also conduct separate meetings with senior leaders at the party headquarters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda engaged in night-long discussions with the party's Rajasthan leadership about a range of issues concerning the upcoming assembly elections. The meeting began late on Wednesday evening at a hotel and continued until 2 a.m., according to party sources.

BJP candidate list for Madhya Pradesh elections

So far, the BJP has released three lists of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, featuring 39 names in both the first and second lists and just one name in the third list.

In total, 79 candidates have been announced across these three lists out of a total of 230 assembly seats. The names for the remaining 151 seats in the state are yet to be disclosed.

Madhya Pradesh elections

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states set to hold assembly elections later this year, with 230 seats available. It is the only state where the BJP currently governs.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats, while the BJP secured 109 seats. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost its majority due to the resignations of some Members of the Legislative Assembly, allowing the BJP to form a government in the state. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was subsequently reinstated as the chief minister.