Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / 'Height of disrespect': Congress slams BJP over its 2nd list of candidates

'Height of disrespect': Congress slams BJP over its 2nd list of candidates

The BJP has thrown open the leadership in Madhya Pradesh and fielded its senior party leaders to deliver the goods for the party in the elections that are due later this year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo: twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

On Wednesday, the Congress criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for fielding union ministers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and for not announcing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's name, even in its second list released on Tuesday.

Hitting out at the saffron party, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that not announcing Chouhan's name in the second list was surprising and represented a "height of disrespect".

"Usually, the name of the chief minister should be announced in the first list of candidates, but there is no mention of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. When the BJP doesn't even consider him, then why should the public?" he questioned.
 

The BJP has thrown open the leadership in Madhya Pradesh and fielded its senior party leaders, several of whom have never contested assembly polls, to spearhead the election campaign due later this year. Three union ministers, including Narendra Singh Tomar and Faggan Singh Kulaste, along with four other Members of Parliament, were named as candidates in the second list of nominees for 39 seats, surprising many within the party.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Date, schedule, seats, opinion polls

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, long considered an aspirant for the chief minister's role, was also named in the second list along with other senior leaders.

Vijayvargiya, named as a candidate from the Indore-1 constituency, stated that he had no wish to contest elections and still could not believe that the BJP provided him an opportunity to run in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "A lot of work has to be done in this constituency. Indore-1 will also become number one in development. Our victory will also be number one. I had no wish to contest the elections. I had made plans for a public address. Now, I still cannot believe I have become a candidate and have been given a ticket by our party."

Reacting to his remarks, Tiwari said, "Kailash Vijayvargiya is not stating that he was unprepared; rather he was asked, and he refused. Yet, it was imposed upon him. He's indicating that his mental setup is no longer attuned to contesting elections, which implies that he doesn't wish to stand for elections and risk losing."

"Kailash Vijayvargiya used to comment on everyone. Now, his condition is almost like a fish out of water," the Congress Member of Parliament added.

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states slated to hold assembly elections later this year, with 230 seats up for grabs. It is the only state where the BJP currently holds power.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats, while the BJP secured 109 seats. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost its majority due to the resignations of some Members of the Legislative Assembly, enabling the BJP to form a government in the state, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan reinstated as the Chief Minister.

Also Read

Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

Rajasthan elections: BJP suspends Kailash Meghwal over corruption claims

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

People of MP to vote out those who formed govt through back door: Congress

Dreaming has become habit of Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia on MP polls

Topics :CongressBJPMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya PradeshElections in IndiaElection newsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story