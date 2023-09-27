'Height of disrespect': Congress slams BJP over its 2nd list of candidates

On Wednesday, the Congress criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for fielding union ministers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and for not announcing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's name, even in its second list released on Tuesday.

Hitting out at the saffron party, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that not announcing Chouhan's name in the second list was surprising and represented a "height of disrespect".

"Usually, the name of the chief minister should be announced in the first list of candidates, but there is no mention of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. When the BJP doesn't even consider him, then why should the public?" he questioned.



The BJP has thrown open the leadership in Madhya Pradesh and fielded its senior party leaders, several of whom have never contested assembly polls, to spearhead the election campaign due later this year. Three union ministers, including Narendra Singh Tomar and Faggan Singh Kulaste, along with four other Members of Parliament, were named as candidates in the second list of nominees for 39 seats, surprising many within the party.



BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, long considered an aspirant for the chief minister's role, was also named in the second list along with other senior leaders.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, long considered an aspirant for the chief minister's role, was also named in the second list along with other senior leaders.

Vijayvargiya, named as a candidate from the Indore-1 constituency, stated that he had no wish to contest elections and still could not believe that the BJP provided him an opportunity to run in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "A lot of work has to be done in this constituency. Indore-1 will also become number one in development. Our victory will also be number one. I had no wish to contest the elections. I had made plans for a public address. Now, I still cannot believe I have become a candidate and have been given a ticket by our party."

Reacting to his remarks, Tiwari said, "Kailash Vijayvargiya is not stating that he was unprepared; rather he was asked, and he refused. Yet, it was imposed upon him. He's indicating that his mental setup is no longer attuned to contesting elections, which implies that he doesn't wish to stand for elections and risk losing."

"Kailash Vijayvargiya used to comment on everyone. Now, his condition is almost like a fish out of water," the Congress Member of Parliament added.

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states slated to hold assembly elections later this year, with 230 seats up for grabs. It is the only state where the BJP currently holds power.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats, while the BJP secured 109 seats. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost its majority due to the resignations of some Members of the Legislative Assembly, enabling the BJP to form a government in the state, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan reinstated as the Chief Minister.