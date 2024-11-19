The value of poll-related seizures in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and the ongoing bypolls has exceeded Rs 1,000 crore, the Election Commission (EC) revealed on Monday. Combined confiscations in Maharashtra and Jharkhand alone were worth Rs 858 crore, almost seven times the value recorded during the 2019 Assembly elections.

Between October 16 and November 18, seizures valued at Rs 1,082 crore were recorded. These included Rs 354.8 crore in freebies, Rs 302 crore in precious metals, Rs 182 crore in cash, Rs 123.6 crore in drugs, and Rs 119.9 crore in liquor. Following the conclusion of the campaign on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar instructed enforcement agencies under the EC’s supervision to maintain heightened vigilance in the days leading up to the polls.

Maharashtra and Jharkhand witness record pre-poll seizures

Maharashtra reported poll-related seizures worth over Rs 660 crore this year, a significant jump from Rs 103.6 crore in the previous assembly elections. The largest confiscations in the state were metals valued at Rs 282.5 crore, followed by illegal cash amounting to Rs 153.5 crore. Major operations included the seizure of Rs 3.7 crore in cash from a suspicious vehicle in Palghar, 4,500 kg of marijuana worth Rs 4.51 crore from Buldhana district, and silver bars valued at Rs 5.2 crore in Raigad.

In Jharkhand, poll-related seizures totaled Rs 198 crore, compared to Rs 18.8 crore in 2019. Freebies accounted for Rs 152 crore of the confiscations, representing nearly 80 per cent of the total. Focused efforts to curb illegal mining activities resulted in significant seizures, including Rs 2.3 crore worth of mining materials in Sahibganj, 687 kg of poppy straw in Daltonganj, and 48.18 kg of marijuana in Hazaribagh.

In the ongoing bypolls, freebies accounted for the highest-value confiscations, amounting to Rs 121.6 crore. The EC had consistently emphasised combating the influence of money power during review meetings with enforcement agencies and central observers.

Campaigning ends; Maharashtra, Jharkhand-II phase polls on Nov 20

The Maharashtra Assembly Election campaign officially concluded on Monday. Polling across all 288 constituencies is scheduled for November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is aiming to retain power, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is vying for a comeback. Campaigns witnessed participation from prominent leaders, including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several Union ministers.

In Jharkhand, the first phase of polling was conducted on November 13 across 43 constituencies, with the second phase set for November 20. Results for both Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be declared on November 23.