Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Ladki Bahin beneficiaries to get Dec instalment after Nov 20: CM Shinde

Ladki Bahin beneficiaries to get Dec instalment after Nov 20: CM Shinde

The scheme is targeted at women with an annual family income of less that Rs 2.5 lakh

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana will get the December instalment of the monthly aid of Rs 1250 on November 20 at the end of voting for the state assembly polls.

The scheme is targeted at women with an annual family income of less that Rs 2.5 lakh. The Mahayuti has announced during the campaign for the assembly polls that it will raise the aid amount to Rs 2100 if it retains power. Results of the polls will be declared on November 23.  "When I introduced the Ladki Bahin scheme, my goal was to empower women. Anticipating that the opposition would employ various tactics to undermine it, I arranged for advance payments till November. Beneficiaries will receive the December instalment as soon as the voting on November 20 wraps up and the model code of conduct is relaxed," Shinde told reporters. The model code of conduct in the state has been in force since October 15, when the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The opposition has been targeting the state government by raising questions on the financial viability of the scheme as well as its longevity. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, while addressing a rally in Ahilyanagar on the last of the campaigning, had said the Ladki Bahin scheme would be abandoned after the state polls.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Election campaign for Maharashtra Assembly polls ends; voting on Nov 20

CBIC extends due date for Oct GSTR-3B filing in Maha, J'khand till Nov 21

NDA, BJP-led Mahayuti redefined politics in Maharashtra under Modi: Nadda

May sue Maharashtra govt over false ads on guarantee schemes: K'taka CM

Maharashtra polls: Rahul mocks PM Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' slogan

Topics :Eknath ShindeMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsShiv Sena

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story