NDA, BJP-led Mahayuti redefined politics in Maharashtra under Modi: Nadda

The NDA and BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra have created a new culture and a new definition of politics under PM Modi's leadership, party president J P Nadda said on Monday.

We are providing a government that is accountable to people, Nadda said, addressing an election rally in Navi Mumbai. Under the leadership of Modi ji, Mahayuti and NDA have created a new culture, a new definition of politics. Today our government is doing the politics of 'whatever was said has been done and what was not said has also been done', Nadda said. Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for misleading people on the Constitution, Nadda said, Today Rahul Gandhi roams around with the Constitution book. He has not read the Constitution book, he just roams around with it. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar wrote in the Constitution that reservation cannot be given on the basis of religion, but today the Congress party is giving 4 per cent reservation to minorities in giving tenders to private contractors in Karnataka, Nadda said. The BJP president said the world is seeing a ray of hope in PM Modi on the economic policy front. India's economy was 12th largest 10 years ago; PM Modi made it the fifth largest, he said. In Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti is a rising sun which will give light to Maharashtra whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi is going to push Maharashtra into darkness, he said. The Mahayuti is committed to the development of Maharashtra, whereas Maha Vikas Aghadi will increase your troubles further, he said. You form a Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, in the third term of Modiji and India will become the third largest economy of the world, he said. Attacking Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Nadda said, Balasaheb Thackeray had said that he would disband his party but would not compromise with Congress. But today Uddhav Thackeray is sitting in the lap of Congress for power. Balasaheb Thackeray's ideas have been carried forward by CM Eknath Shinde, Nadda said. Maharashtra will never forgive you (Uddhav Thackeray) for the way you have compromised with the Congress by putting aside your father's ideas for the sake of power, he added.