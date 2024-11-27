Eknath Shinde says will back BJP's CM choice, PM Modi to take final call

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his party would abide by the decision taken by ally BJP over the next Maharashtra chief minister amid continuing suspense over the top post.
Addressing the press, the caretaker chief minister said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked them to decide on the next chief minister.
"I assured them that I will abide by that decision," Shinde said.
"Shiv Sena will fully support BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed breaker from our side," he added.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. Days after results were declared on November 23, the BJP and its alliance partners - Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP - are yet to decide who will be the next chief minister.
According to reports, the BJP, which won the maximum seats, is pitching for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the top role this time. Shiv Sena has been batting for Shinde to return as CM, arguing that it was under his stewardship that the Mahayuti managed to beat anti-incumbency in the state.
Shinde also dismissed reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM. "Nobody is annoyed. We have worked as Mahayuti," the Shiv Sena leader said.
"You must remember that BJP supported my tenure as CM. There is a meeting in Delhi tomorrow with Amit bhai (Shah) and all related decisions will be taken there," he added.
Shinde emphasised that after he took charge as the chief minister, his government took Maharashtra to "Number 1 spot from Number 3 in six months".
"I am a worker forever. For me, CM is not Chief Minister but Common Man," he said.
The Mahayuti alliance registered a thumping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, by winning 230 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP bagged 132 seats while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 57 and Ajit Pawar's NCP won 41 seats.
