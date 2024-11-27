Eknath Shinde says will back BJP's CM choice, PM Modi to take final call

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his party would abide by the decision taken by ally BJP over the next Maharashtra chief minister amid continuing suspense over the top post.

Addressing the press, the caretaker chief minister said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked them to decide on the next chief minister.

"I assured them that I will abide by that decision," Shinde said.

"Shiv Sena will fully support BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed breaker from our side," he added.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. Days after results were declared on November 23, the BJP and its alliance partners - Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP - are yet to decide who will be the next chief minister.