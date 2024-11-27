Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Eknath Shinde says will back BJP's CM choice, PM Modi to take final call

Eknath Shinde says will back BJP's CM choice, PM Modi to take final call

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde confirmed his party's support for BJP's decision on the next Maharashtra chief minister amid ongoing discussions

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM
Eknath Shinde said Shiv Sena will support BJP's decision on the next Maharashtra chief minister. (Photo: PTI)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his party would abide by the decision taken by ally BJP over the next Maharashtra chief minister amid continuing suspense over the top post.
 
Addressing the press, the caretaker chief minister said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked them to decide on the next chief minister.
 
"I assured them that I will abide by that decision," Shinde said.
 
"Shiv Sena will fully support BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed breaker from our side," he added. 
  The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. Days after results were declared on November 23, the BJP and its alliance partners - Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP - are yet to decide who will be the next chief minister.
 
According to reports, the BJP, which won the maximum seats, is pitching for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the top role this time. Shiv Sena has been batting for Shinde to return as CM, arguing that it was under his stewardship that the Mahayuti managed to beat anti-incumbency in the state.  
Shinde also dismissed reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM. "Nobody is annoyed. We have worked as Mahayuti," the Shiv Sena leader said. 
 
"You must remember that BJP supported my tenure as CM. There is a meeting in Delhi tomorrow with Amit bhai (Shah) and all related decisions will be taken there," he added. 
Shinde emphasised that after he took charge as the chief minister, his government took Maharashtra to "Number 1 spot from Number 3 in six months".

More From This Section

MVA candidates to seek EVM verification after Maharashtra poll loss

Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM; suspense over successor grows

Cong accuses IPS Rashmi Shukla of poll code violation, demands EC action

Raut demands re-election, cites EVM irregularities in Maharashtra polls

Ajit Pawar backs Fadnavis, Shinde fights back: Who will be next Maha CM?

 
"I am a worker forever. For me, CM is not Chief Minister but Common Man," he said. 
The Mahayuti alliance registered a thumping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, by winning 230 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP bagged 132 seats while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 57 and Ajit Pawar's NCP won 41 seats.
    ALSO READ: BJP used Eknath Shinde to win Maha elections: NCP-SP leader Clyde Crasto  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Who'll be Maharashtra's New CM? Shinde, Fadnavis camps vie for top position

If name of Fadnavis finalised, why not announce it: Priyanka Chaturvedi

BJP used Eknath Shinde to win Maha elections: NCP-SP leader Clyde Crasto

CM post decision by Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar acceptable: Shiv Sena leader

Eknath Shinde resigns, Devendra Fadnavis leads race to be Maharashtra CM

Topics :Eknath ShindeMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsMaharashtraBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story