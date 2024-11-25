Ajit Pawar backs Fadnavis, Shinde fights back: Who will be next Maha CM?

Maharashtra’s current administration will end on Tuesday, November 26. With deadline round the corner, all eyes are now on the Mahayuti alliance which sweeped the Maharashtra polls on Saturday, the alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce its chief ministerial pick for the next government that will set the political stage in the state for the next five years.

BJP-led Mahayuti alliance sweeps Maharashtra

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction.

The BJP emerged as the largest party in the Mahayuti alliance, securing 132 out of 232 seats. Shiv Sena faction secured 57 seats, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP bagged 41 seats.

In contrast, the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won a total of 48 seats, with Congress winning 16. Shiv Sena (UBT) 20, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) bagging 10.

Fadnavis’ claim to the CM’s chair

Party leaders argue that Devendra Fadnavis’s leadership and the BJP’s extensive campaign machinery were instrumental in this success. His track record as chief minister and as deputy chief minister in the Shinde-led government strengthens his claim to the top post.

Media reports suggest that BJP leaders are against a rotational chief ministership, preferring Fadnavis to serve a full five-year term.

Shinde’s push to retain power

Meanwhile current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is resisting calls to step down. His supporters credit his policies, such as the ‘Ladki Behna’ scheme, for the alliance’s electoral triumph. Shiv Sena leaders argue that conceding the position of chief minister would weaken Shinde’s position within the party and expose him to criticism from Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT). Shinde is reportedly advocating for a united decision that preserves his leadership.

Ajit Pawar may have the deciding vote

Ajit Pawar, who leads the NCP faction, has thrown his weight behind Fadnavis, according to a report by India Today. This tilts the scales in the BJP’s favour. The report suggests that Pawar’s endorsement stems from historical friction with Shinde, which dates back to the MVA government era, when Pawar wielded considerable administrative power. Supporting Fadnavis aligns with Pawar’s strategy to consolidate his influence within the alliance while securing key cabinet positions for the NCP.

With 57 seats, the Shiv Sena faction has limited leverage compared to the BJP and NCP. While Shinde’s supporters demand that he remain chief minister, the BJP’s numerical advantage enables it to form a government even with only NCP’s backing. This weakens Shinde’s bargaining power and raises the likelihood of concessions on other cabinet posts instead of the chief ministership.

The choice of Maharashtra’s next chief minister will have significant implications for the alliance’s future cohesion.