As suspense continues over who will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, several media reports indicated on Wednesday that the outgoing CM Eknath Shinde has requested for the state home ministry portfolio if denied the top post.

Reportedly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has proposed the deputy chief minister position for Shinde’s son, Shrikant, alongside a Union minister berth for Shinde himself.

Speaking to a news agency ANI, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat explained that the decision would be made jointly by Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP’s Ajit Pawar after discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior BJP leaders.

On November 26, Shinde, along with his deputies Fadnavis and Pawar, submitted their resignations. The governor has since directed Shinde to serve as caretaker chief minister until the new government is sworn in.

Maharashtra election results and demand for CM seat

In the recent Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by Shinde-led Shiv Sena (57 seats) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP (41 seats). This has further complicated the political scenario in Maharashtra, as each of the Mahayuti alliance party is busy pitching for their own candidates to be the next CM.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske urged the BJP to allow the Shiv Sena to lead the government. Referring to a past arrangement in Bihar, Mhaske noted, “We are a smaller party, and just like the BJP gave the CM post to JDU in Bihar, they should consider us too.”

Shirsat further commented that Shinde would not accept the deputy CM post. He expressed hope that senior leaders would endorse Shinde as the CM.

“We want the CM to be from Shiv Sena. We fought the election under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde and I believe that top leaders will also bless him. You will be able to see the new government in Maharashtra maximum by December 2. The swearing-in ceremony will be organised on a grand scale, so I think it is likely to be held at the Wankhede Stadium,” he said.

NCP leader criticises BJP

Echoing concerns about BJP's changing stance, NCP-SP leader Clyde Crasto accused the party of sidelining Shinde. “During the elections, BJP projected Shinde as Mahayuti's face. Now, despite his performance, they are exploring alternatives, which seems opportunistic,” Crasto remarked.

Why is BJP backing Fadnavis

Several BJP leaders have rallied behind Devendra Fadnavis for his leadership during the elections. Supporters of Shinde, however, have gathered at his official residence, ‘Varsha,’ to back his continuation in the top role.

During the political crisis in June 2022, BJP’s Maharashtra unit initially wanted Fadnavis as CM, but opted for Shinde to secure the alliance.

The push for Fadnavis to lead stems from BJP’s historic performance under his guidance, winning 132 of Mahayuti’s 230 seats. Shiv Sena’s 57-seat tally and Ajit Pawar’s 41-seat win solidified the coalition but underscored BJP’s dominance.

Ajit Pawar's balancing role in Maha power struggle

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, a key figure from the Nationalist Congress Party, will play a pivotal role in government formation. His party's 41-seat win ensures he holds significant influence in maintaining the coalition’s power balance.

(With agency inputs)