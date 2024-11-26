Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM; suspense over successor grows

The suspense over Maharashtra’s next chief minister deepens as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance deliberates over the top post following its landslide victory in the state polls. The tenure of the 14th state Assembly ends today, with Eknath Shinde stepping down as chief minister, leaving the political arena abuzz with speculation.

BJP pushes for Fadnavis, Sena stands by Shinde

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is rallying behind former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while Shiv Sena legislators remain steadfast in their support for Shinde. Adding to the intrigue, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has reportedly thrown its weight behind Fadnavis. With 132 BJP MLAs, 57 from the Sena, and 41 from the NCP, the BJP requires support from only one ally to cross the 145-seat majority mark in the 288-member Assembly. This significantly diminishes Shinde’s leverage in the battle for the chief minister post.

As discussions intensify, Shiv Sena leaders planned a show of strength outside the chief minister’s official residence, Varsha. However, Shinde himself appealed for restraint. “After the great victory of the Mahayuti alliance, our government will be formed once again in the state. I appeal to everyone not to gather in my support in such a manner,” Shinde wrote on X, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support.

The ‘Bihar model’ debate

Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske invoked the ‘Bihar model’ as a precedent for Shinde retaining the chief minister’s chair, despite the BJP holding more seats. “Just like in Bihar, where BJP supported Nitish Kumar, we believe Shinde should continue. Ultimately, senior leaders of the Mahayuti will decide,” he told reporters. Mhaske also cited Haryana’s case, where BJP retained the incumbent chief minister despite similar circumstances.

On the other hand, BJP leaders, including Pravin Darekar, emphasised the mandate given to Fadnavis. “The people of Maharashtra stood behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fadnavis is an astute leader who has kept the alliance united. He is the right choice for Maharashtra,” Darekar said.

Adding to the BJP’s push, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the party, is reportedly advocating for Fadnavis as the chief minister, particularly ahead of its centenary celebrations next year.

Eknath Shinde at a crossroads

The situation echoes the post-2019 election drama, when the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena split over the chief minister’s post, leading to the Sena forming a government with the NCP and Congress. That government collapsed when Shinde led a rebellion, splitting the Sena.

Now, five years later, Shinde finds himself in a similarly precarious position. Unlike 2019, the BJP does not depend on the Sena to form the government, thanks to the NCP’s support. This leaves Shinde with limited bargaining power, though he may negotiate for key ministerial portfolios. However, stepping down could expose him to criticism from Opposition leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, who has already taunted that Shinde would have to ‘work under’ Fadnavis.