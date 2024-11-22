Maharashtra election results 2024: Key political dynasties to watch closely

When election season arrives in Maharashtra, political parties often accuse each other of nepotism. However, when it comes to fielding candidates, the relatives of prominent leaders find themselves in the spotlight. This year’s assembly polls, which took place on November 20, were no exception. Sons, daughters, nephews, and cousins of political heavyweights are vying for power, with dynasties from across the spectrum putting forth their candidates.

The Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, showed a presence in this electoral battle, exit polls revealed.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance brings together the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). Within the 288 assembly seats, the BJP is contesting 152 seats, the Shinde Sena 78, and the Ajit NCP 52 under the Mahayuti banner. On the MVA side, the Congress is contesting 104 seats, Uddhav Sena 96, and Pawar’s NCP 87.

Amid this intense political contest, Maharashtra’s political families have come to the forefront, with members stepping into the electoral ring to preserve their legacies. With the exit polls forecasting a close contest between the Mahayuti alliance and the MVA, here’s a look at the prominent dynasty candidates which will be closely followed when the Maharashtra assembly election results are declared on November 22.

The fight for Thackeray legacy

The Thackeray family, long associated with Maharashtra’s political landscape, is once again at the centre of attention.

>Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray’s son and a former minister, is defending his seat in Worli under the Shiv Sena (UBT) banner.

>Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, is contesting from Mahim as an MNS candidate.

>Varun Sardesai, Aaditya’s cousin and a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, is vying for the Bandra East seat.

Notably, Aaditya was the first member of the Thackeray family to be directly elected in 2019, breaking a long tradition of avoiding electoral contests. This time, his cousin Amit Thackeray and maternal cousin Varun Sardesai aim to expand the family’s political footprint.

The Pawar family divide

The Pawar family is grappling with internal divisions, reflecting the split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

>Yugendra Pawar, representing Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP), is challenging his uncle Ajit Pawar in Baramati.

>Rohit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s grandson, is contesting from Karjat Jamkhed.

>Salil Deshmukh, son of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, is running from Katol under Sharad Pawar’s faction.

This internal rivalry has sharpened the stakes for the Pawar family, with its members pitted against one another in key constituencies.

The Deshmukhs of Latur

In Latur, the Deshmukh family continues its political legacy:

>Amit Deshmukh is contesting from Latur City on Congress ticket.

>Dheeraj Deshmukh is running from Latur Rural under the Congress banner.

The Congress has traditionally held strong influence in the Latur region, and its leaders are banking on the legacy of the late Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. Amit Deshmukh, one of his sons, is contesting against Archana Patil-Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of former Union Home Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil-Chakurkar.

The Chavan and Shelar families

>Srijaya Chavan, daughter of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, is contesting from the Bhokar constituency in Nanded.

>In Mumbai, Ashish Shelar is running from Bandra West for the BJP, while his brother Vinod Shelar is contesting from Malad West.

The Naik and Nilangekar dynasties

>Ganesh Naik is standing as a BJP candidate from Airoli, with his son Sandeep Naik contesting from Belapur on an NCP (SP) ticket.

>Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, grandson of Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, is running from Nilanga on a BJP ticket.

The Rane brothers: Allies turned rivals

The Rane brothers, sons of former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, are both contesting the polls but under different banners.

>Nitesh Rane, representing the BJP, is standing from the Kankavali constituency.

>Nilesh Rane, aligned with the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, is contesting from Kudal.

Other prominent dynasties in the fray

Several other political families have fielded candidates which would be worth looking out for:

>Milind Deora, son of late Congress stalwart Murli Deora, is challenging Aaditya Thackeray in Worli.

>Heena Gavit, daughter of BJP leader Vijaykumar Gavit, is contesting as an independent from Akkalkuwa.

>Prajakt Tanpure, nephew of NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil, is running from Rahuri.

>Sameer Bhujbal, nephew of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, is contesting independently from Nandgaon.

Who are the emerging female leaders in Maharashtra?

>Pratibha Pachpute, wife of BJP leader Babanrao Pachpute, is contesting from Shrigonda.

>Sulabha Gaikwad, wife of Ganpat Gaikwad, is running from Kalyan East.

>Anuja Kedar, wife of former minister Sunil Kedar, is contesting from Savner.

The Maharashtra state election has highlighted both policy debates and the influence of political dynasties, despite notable defections from traditional power structures. From the Rane brothers in Konkan to the Thackeray cousins in Mumbai, Maharashtra’s assembly polls showcased the deep-rooted influence of political families. The outcomes of these contests will determine the broader political landscape of the state.