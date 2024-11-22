Israel-Gaza war: Hungarian PM Orban defies ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has condemned the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . Orbán declared his intention to defy the court’s decision by inviting Netanyahu to visit Hungary, during a state radio broadcast on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

During the broadcast Orban accused the ICC of politically motivated interference, stating that the arrest warrant undermines international law and exacerbates tensions in the ongoing Gaza conflict. Orban described the court’s action as “outrageously impudent” and “cynical.”

ICC issues warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders

The ICC, headquartered in The Hague, issued warrants on Thursday for Netanyahu, former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri.

The court has accused them of crimes against humanity related to the 13-month war in Gaza.

Charges against Netanyahu and Gallant include allegations of using starvation as a method of warfare by restricting humanitarian aid and targeting civilians during military operations. Israeli officials have denied these allegations.

More From This Section

Orban invites Israeli PM to Hungary

Despite being a member of the ICC and therefore legally obligated to arrest individuals subject to warrants, Hungary has stated its refusal to comply.

Orban further announced plans to invite the Israeli leader to Hungary, stating that the ICC’s warrant would have no impact. "We will defy this decision, and it will have no consequences for him," Orban said. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also criticised the ICC’s move, labelling it “absurd.”

Israel-Gaza conflict

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale assault on southern Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people (mostly civilians) and abducting 250 others. Since then, the Gaza Strip has faced extensive Israeli military operations, with over 104,000 people reportedly injured.

The ICC’s ruling comes as the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 44,000, according to local health authorities, with women and children constituting more than half of the fatalities.

The figures, provided by the Hamas-controlled health ministry, do not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

The ICC’s panel of judges stated that there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that Netanyahu and Gallant knowingly deprived Gaza’s civilian population of essential supplies, including food, water, and medical resources. Israel has dismissed the ICC’s jurisdiction and denied the allegations.