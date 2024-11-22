Jharkhand Assembly results 2024: Date, time, where to watch live updates

Jharkhand Assembly results 2024 Date, Time: The much-anticipated results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections will be announced on Saturday, November 23. Voting took place across the state’s 81 seats in two phases — on November 13 and November 20. The primary battle is between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Adding to the day’s political drama, results for the Maharashtra Assembly elections and by-polls across 14 states will also be declared on the same day. The counting of votes begins at 8 am, with a clear picture of Jharkhand's next government expected by the afternoon.

High-stakes campaigning by INDIA Bloc and NDA

Both the INDIA bloc and NDA left no stone unturned during their campaigns, with rallies and political engagements reaching fever pitch in the run-up to the elections. Confidence is running high among both camps.

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur expressed optimism ahead of the results, stating, “The Mahagathbandhan, including JMM and Congress, will form the government in the state.” Taking a swipe at the BJP, Thakur added, “Earlier, they said they would win 65 seats, but now they’re saying 55. Even when they're unsure.”

Countering this, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo remained resolute, saying, “We believe the NDA’s majority government will be formed in Jharkhand tomorrow evening.”

Where to watch Jharkhand Assembly results live?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will commence the counting of votes at 8 am on November 23.

More From This Section

- Catch live coverage of the results on Business Standar d, and real-time updates across its social media platforms and live blog.

Jharkhand elections: What do exit polls say?

Exit polls have projected a close contest, with most predicting a win for the BJP-led alliance. However, at least one poll has forecast a victory for the alliance helmed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s JMM. A word of caution: Exit polls often miss the mark, and the actual results could spring surprises.